Madewell Just Restocked Its Reusable Cloth Face Masks — and They’re Already Selling Out Again

Madewell is normally our go-to brand for perfect-fitting denim, comfy basics, adorable dresses, and affordable celebrity-loved styles. Now, we’re adding the brand to our growing list of fashion brands offering up stylish and reusable cloth face masks.

Of course, Madewell fans were eager to scoop up the brand’s first release of face coverings — so much so, they sold out almost immediately upon launching. Luckily, Madewell just restocked its ultra-popular cotton face masks, and we’re not wasting any time adding them to our shopping cart — especially considering one new colorway is already unavailable. Though the masks aren’t estimated to ship until Wednesday, June 3, shoppers can still pre-order the masks in packs of three for just $20. You can choose from a variety of prints and colors, including plaid, gingham, and stripes. Judging by how cute they are, we’re sure they’ll be well worth the wait.

In addition to other brands like Anthropologie, Rag & Bone, and Old Navy, Madewell quickly pivoted to produce the CDC-recommended face gear in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The company has also donated over 75,000 masks to Montefiore Medical Center in New York along with its sister brand, J.Crew. With such high demand, there’s no telling how long Madewell’s reusable cloth masks will stay in stock this time around, so we suggest scooping up yours ASAP.

Scroll down to pre-order your favorite prints before they sell out again.

