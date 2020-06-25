Madewell Is Offering 40% Off Best-Selling Summer Styles — but Only for 24 Hours

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Summer is here, meaning there’s no better time to update your warm weather wardrobe. Luckily, that just got a lot easier thanks to Madewell, which just launched a 24-hour flash sale offering 40 percent off popular summer styles.

The products included in the sale are all best-selling Madewell items handpicked by jewelry designer and influencer Natalie Borton. Every piece fits the laidback, California summer theme that people love to emulate during warmer months, but there’s also an open-stitch sweater and a cotton jacket in case things get a little chilly. To take advantage of the discounts, all you have to do is add your selections to your cart and use the code FLASH. After that, your 40 percent discount will be automatically deducted from your total.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sale expires tomorrow, so don’t waste any time if you plan to take advantage of the discounts. And those discounts are huge: A new pair of light wash, knee-rip summer jeans in a mid-rise style are only $83 (marked down from $138), a striped linen top is $39 (marked down from $65), and a pair of leopard calf-hair espadrilles are $83 (marked down from $138). Every clothing item is available in XXS to 3X, and the shoes come in a range of sizes from 5 to 11.

To help ensure you get all the discounts, we listed out the best deals in the sale below. Check out our picks, and then head over to Madewell to add your favorites to your cart. Remember to use the code FLASH at checkout, and to make your picks before midnight tonight.

Image zoom Madewell