Madewell Just Launched Extended Sizing and You're Going to Want Everything

Madewell, the go-to brand for effortlessly cool girls everywhere and sister brand of J.Crew, has finally extended their sizing! Women can now shop the brand’s beloved denim in sizes 23 to 37 and its adorable dresses, tops, sweaters, knits and jackets in sizes XXS to 3X. The new addition of Madewell‘s extended size denim styles include their Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jean, Slim Straight Jean, The Perfect Summer Jean and High Rise Slim Boyjean plus ready-to-wear wardrobe staples like their Surplus Jacket, chambray tops, cardigan sweaters and more. Starting today, you can shop the collection in select Madewell stores across the United States and online at Madewell.com!

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite pieces available now.

Drop Step Hem Jeans

Buy It! Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Annabelle Wash: Drop Step-Hem Edition, $135; madewell.com

Embroidered Top

Buy It! Embroidered Zephyr Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Sweet Blossoms, $98; madewell.com

Utility Jacket

Buy It! Surplus Jacket, $118; madewell.com

Distressed Skinny Jeans

Buy It! Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Black Sea, $128; madewell.com

Striped Sweater

Buy It! Patch Pocket Pullover Sweater in Walton Stripe, $75; madewell.com