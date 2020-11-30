Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Madewell Put Practically Everything on Sale for Cyber Monday — Up to 50% Off

It’s Cyber Monday, which means the internet is full of incredible deals and steals on everything you could possibly imagine. But if you’re looking to score big on the coolest clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes, there’s one place you need to go: Madewell.

Through tonight (Monday, November 30) at 11:59 p.m. ET, Madewell is offering 40 percent off purchases and up to 50 percent off select best-selling styles when you enter the promo code THXINTERNET at checkout. There are nearly 1,000 items to choose from, including cozy loungewear, supremely soft sweaters, booty-flattering denim, adorable dresses, and of course, some of the trendiest shoes, handbags, and jewelry styles of the season.

But that’s not all — Madewell’s Cyber Monday sale even includes its top-rated reusable face mask sets for just $14.40 (which previously sold out multiple times!) Available in packs of three, each mask is made with three layers — including a filter — and adjustable ear straps for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from a variety of seasonal prints and colors, like floral, plaid, leopard, and stripes. Did we mention these make for perfect stocking stuffers?

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks, $14.40 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $24); madewell.com

With only hours left to shop, we’re not wasting any time adding our favorite items to our Madewell shopping carts and suggest you do the same. Whether you’re shopping for a fashionable loved one on your holiday gift list or looking to refresh your winter wardrobe for less, these 11 items are too good to pass up. Be sure to snag this tie-dye hoodie sweatshirt and matching joggers for just $53.80 each, these fluffy criss-cross slippers on sale for only $24, and this flannel shirtdress for only $65. And don’t forget to stock up on the Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tees while you can get them for just $18 each.

Scroll down to shop these and more of our top picks from Madewell’s Cyber Monday sale before it ends tonight.

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! (Re)sourced Cotton Retro Hoodie Sweatshirt, $52.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $88); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! (Re)sourced Cotton Tie-Dye Retro Sweatpants, $52.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $88): madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tee, $17.70 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $29.50); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Plaid-Mix Colburne Cardigan Sweater in Coziest Textured Yarn, $58.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $98); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Carbondale Wash, $76.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $128); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Forrest Fair Isle V-Neck Sweater, $58.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $98); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Flannel Flap-Pocket Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt, $52.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $88); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Toggle Chain Necklace, $19.20 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $32); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Plaid Flannel Raglan Button-Front Shirtdress, $64.80 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $108); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Crisscross Scuff Slippers in Recycled Faux Fur, $23.70 with code THXINTERNET (orig. $39.50); madewell.com

