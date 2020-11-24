Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Has Jeans, Dresses, Shoes, and More for Up to 50% Off — Including Meghan Markle’s Exact Tote

Meghan Markle may have an endless amount of luxury handbags at her disposal, but the Duchess of Sussex is a California girl at heart. So it should come as no surprise that she’s been seen carrying an affordable tote from none other than the West coast-inspired and effortlessly cool label, Madewell, on occasion. What may come as a surprise is the low price you can score her exact bag for right now.

Buy It! The Canvas Medium Transport Tote, $54.60 (orig. $78); madewell.com

We’re already filling up our shopping carts with top-rated fashion finds while we can get them for up to half-off, like these $81 black high-rise skinny jeans that are made from the brand’s cozy Heatrich denim, as well as this rolled crewneck sweater on sale for $40. Whether you’re in the market for some Duchess-approved styles or simply looking to update your winter wardrobe with some fashionably warm pieces, Madewell’s Black Friday Sale has you covered.

Scroll down to shop these celeb-loved styles and more of our favorite sale picks from Madewell now.

Buy It! Fulton Pullover Sweater, $39.75 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com

Buy It! 10” High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Simonson Wash: Heatrich Denim Edition, $81 (orig. $135); madewell.com

Buy It! Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee, starting at $9.10 (orig. $19.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Brushed Scarf, $38.50 (orig. $55); madewell.com

Buy It! Windowpane Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $201.60 (orig. $288); madewell.com

Buy It! The Greer Boot in Snake Embossed Leather, $90 (orig. $198); madewell.com

Buy It! Highpoint Dolman-Sleeve Tee, $29.70 (orig. $49.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Stovepipe Jeans in Kline Wash, $64 (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Stone Inlaid Chunky Small Hoop Earrings, $18.20 (orig. $26); madewell.com

Buy It! Petite (Re)sourced Georgette Smocked-Neck Midi Dress in Folktale Paisley, $79 (orig. $158); madewell.com

Buy It! The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $82.60 (orig. $118); madewell.com

