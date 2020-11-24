Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Has Jeans, Dresses, Shoes, and More for Up to 50% Off — Including Meghan Markle’s Exact Tote
Get it while it’s on sale for just $55
Meghan Markle may have an endless amount of luxury handbags at her disposal, but the Duchess of Sussex is a California girl at heart. So it should come as no surprise that she’s been seen carrying an affordable tote from none other than the West coast-inspired and effortlessly cool label, Madewell, on occasion. What may come as a surprise is the low price you can score her exact bag for right now.
Through November 29, Madewell is offering 30 percent off sitewide during its Black Friday 2020 Sale, meaning Markle’s Canvas Transport Tote is marked down to just $55. But that’s not all — in honor of the holiday shopping extravaganza, Madewell is also slashing prices on many of its best-selling styles as much as 50 percent, which of course include plenty of booty-flattering jeans, comfy tees, cozy sweaters, and stylish shoes.
Buy It! The Canvas Medium Transport Tote, $54.60 (orig. $78); madewell.com
Meghan Markle isn’t the only A-lister who’s a fan of the affordable designs that Madewell has to offer. Stars like Jessica Biel, Katie Holmes, and Emma Roberts have been spotted rocking pieces from the brand — some of which you can also score on major markdown during its Black Friday Sale. Looking to stock up on comfy wardrobe basics? Snag the Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee that Selena Gomez has worn on her HBO cooking show for as little as $9 and a cedar-hued version of the windowpane-printed coat that Lucy Hale owns for 30 percent off. You can even grab this classic denim jacket — another style loved by Markle! — on sale for $83.
We’re already filling up our shopping carts with top-rated fashion finds while we can get them for up to half-off, like these $81 black high-rise skinny jeans that are made from the brand’s cozy Heatrich denim, as well as this rolled crewneck sweater on sale for $40. Whether you’re in the market for some Duchess-approved styles or simply looking to update your winter wardrobe with some fashionably warm pieces, Madewell’s Black Friday Sale has you covered.
Scroll down to shop these celeb-loved styles and more of our favorite sale picks from Madewell now.
Buy It! Fulton Pullover Sweater, $39.75 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
Buy It! 10” High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Simonson Wash: Heatrich Denim Edition, $81 (orig. $135); madewell.com
Buy It! Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee, starting at $9.10 (orig. $19.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Brushed Scarf, $38.50 (orig. $55); madewell.com
Buy It! Windowpane Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $201.60 (orig. $288); madewell.com
Buy It! The Greer Boot in Snake Embossed Leather, $90 (orig. $198); madewell.com
Buy It! Highpoint Dolman-Sleeve Tee, $29.70 (orig. $49.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Stovepipe Jeans in Kline Wash, $64 (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Stone Inlaid Chunky Small Hoop Earrings, $18.20 (orig. $26); madewell.com
Buy It! Petite (Re)sourced Georgette Smocked-Neck Midi Dress in Folktale Paisley, $79 (orig. $158); madewell.com
Buy It! The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $82.60 (orig. $118); madewell.com
Madewell's Black Friday Sale Has Jeans, Dresses, Shoes, and More for Up to 50% Off — Including Meghan Markle's Exact Tote
