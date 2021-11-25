If you're looking for outerwear, you may want to take a page from Meghan Markle's fashion guide. Like many people, she has go-to styles that she wears on repeat — one of those being her Madewell denim jacket, which you can snag for only $83 right now. She's had it in her closet since her days on set filming Suits, but most recently wore it in Cape Town during her royal tour with Prince Harry in September 2019.