Madewell Just Put Everything on Sale — Including the Denim Jacket Meghan Markle Owns
Black Friday is a great time to shop for those normally pricey big ticket items and gifts for your friends and family. But it's also a great time to treat your closet to some new winter wardrobe staples, especially since Madewell is having a massive sale. The celeb-loved brand is offering 30 percent off your purchase in honor of the shopping holiday.
This essentially means you can get everything on its website on sale, including Madewell jeans, dresses, shoes, handbags, and accessories. With so much to choose from, we narrowed it down to eight styles you've got to scoop up before this offer expires.
If you're looking for outerwear, you may want to take a page from Meghan Markle's fashion guide. Like many people, she has go-to styles that she wears on repeat — one of those being her Madewell denim jacket, which you can snag for only $83 right now. She's had it in her closet since her days on set filming Suits, but most recently wore it in Cape Town during her royal tour with Prince Harry in September 2019.
Buy It! Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $82.60 with code OHJOY (orig. $118); madewell.com
Meghan also owns the brand's army green Transport tote, which is no longer available. But this fuzzy faux shearling version of the best-selling bag is on sale for $90. Some of the other styles we're eyeing include this cozy knit sweater that's now $55, this dreamy longline plaid coat that's $98 off, and these chunky lug sole Chelsea boots that are $60 off. To get these discounts, just enter the code OHJOY at checkout and watch your total drop.
Oh, and did we mention this Madewell promo code also works on pieces that are already on sale? Hello, double discounts! With it, you can now get this trendy wool shacket for $100 off in two different colors. So definitely don't forget to browse Madewell's sale section to unearth more gems to save big on.
This offer ends on Sunday, November 28 at midnight ET, so be sure to take full advantage of it before you have to pay full price again. Scroll down to add some of our favorite Madewell styles to your cart while you can get them on sale during Black Friday!
