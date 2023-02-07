Madelyn Cline Shares the Secrets to Her Signature Pout — from Her Favorite Products to Her Genetics

Madelyn Cline and her lips have a lot of people talking.

That's why, in a new cover story for Cosmopolitan's The Money issue, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared how she perfects her pouty lip look with a surprisingly simple routine.

"I love a lip scrub. I also do lip contour," she told the outlet. "It creates a shadow and makes them look more full."

The 25-year-old previously demonstrated her technique in a "10-Minute Beauty Routine" video with Allure. In the tutorial she lined her top and bottom lip with a brown shade before applying a lipgloss and coloring her upper lip with a rosy hue, all in all creating her coveted plumped-up look.

In addition to her must-have makeup, Cline owes it to her genetics. "I got a lot of my features from my granddad. Thanks, Pop-Pop!" she quipped.

Amber Asaly for Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan also queried the actress about her thoughts on the TikTok beauty trend inspired by her Outer Banks character, Sarah Cameron, and her lips, but Cline did not address the subject.

As noted by the publication, fans of the series "imitate" Sarah's lip by applying "lash glue to flip up their top lip," which may not be the safest approach.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Cline is an expert in her own right when it comes to her signature makeup application, but she did tap celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco to achieve her sultry look for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

"We didn't want to overpower the gown with overly bold glam, so we focused on bronzed, glowy skin with her signature liner and pouty lips," Tioseco said on how Cline's black feather Givenchy dress inspired her beauty. The artist also used e.l.f. Skin and e.l.f. Cosmetics for the stars' entire glam.

"It was the perfect balance, to let both the dress and her glam have their own moments while complimenting each other perfectly," Tioseco shared in a press release.