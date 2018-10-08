Emma McIntyre/Getty

Riverdale costars Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart are very close. They’re so close, that Reinhart used to pop Petsch’s zits when the BFFs lived together.

“When we lived together, I used to lay in her lap at night and she would go to town on my blackheads,” Petsch, 24, told PEOPLE.

“Lili was actually the person who got me on a good skincare game and taught me about the steps you’re supposed to take,” the Bioré brand ambassador added. “She helped me narrow down my routine, which is so funny because she is such a product junkie too.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

As for Petsch’s other Riverdale costar Camila Mendes, the actress says she’s not as much of a skincare fanatic. “Cami is one of those people who can not wash her face before she goes to bed and still have perfect skin. So she is a different breed of human,” Petsch laughed.

We caught up with the actress about all things skincare, her Riverdale character’s iconic red lipstick and how she likes to go shopping in a fun Q&A below.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Best Celebrity-Loved Beauty Products to Buy at Dermstore’s Friends & Family Sale

You obviously have to wear a lot of makeup when you’re filming Riverdale. How do you take care of your skin after a long day in front of the camera?

I used to be very OCD about getting my makeup off and would triple wash my face. But for the past few months, I’ve been using the Bioré Micellar Water (I use to baking soda version when my skin is dry, and the charcoal formula when I’m oily) and go in afterwards with the Bioré Baking Soda Cleansing Foam. The micellar water takes off my makeup so well and then the face was really cleanses my pores.

You’re a self-proclaimed beauty product junkie. What else are you currently obsessed with?

I like to use an oil on my face at night. I’ve also been obsessed with the Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips for years. I begged my mom to buy them for me when I was eight years old and did them with my friends during my first big sleepover. As for makeup, right now I’ve been loving putting in a brow mascara with a little tint in it.

Speaking of makeup, your character Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale is known for her bold red lip. What shade is it?

I’ve never told anybody what it is, and I’m going to stick to that!

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Does she always wear the same red lipstick or do you switch it up?

It is always the same red. It’s been the same since season one. I used to wear it when I wasn’t filming, but now that it is such a signature trait of hers, I prefer to just let [Cheryl] have that.

How does your personal style compare to Cheryl’s?

I’ve actually gotten a lot of inspiration from Cheryl’s wardrobe. I used to be very into muted colors, but since playing her, I’ve had to start wearing a lot more brights and it’s inspired me to be more adventurous. She is a bit more preppy than me. I’m a little more casual and comfortable and laid back with my fashion.

Have you ever snagged anything from the wardrobe closet on set?

No, we’re not allowed to do that for continuity purposes, but if I could, I would take these amazing Christian Louboutin flame pumps. The sad thing is, they’re made of this velvet-like material that would get ruined by water essentially, and I had to wear them in the snow on the show. I was like, “Please don’t make me do that! I don’t want to ruin the shoes!”

Dean Buscher/The CW

Where do you love to go shopping?

Fittings actually help me find pieces that I want to go and buy! There have been times when I have seen something at a fitting and then gone online and bought it while I am still in that fitting. That is my way of shopping! I don’t have time to really go to the mall right now, so when I go to a fitting and find something that I like I will literally go on Nordstrom.com and buy it.