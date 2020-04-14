This Affordable Jewelry Line Is Loved by Reality Stars and Fashionistas Alike

Image zoom Cassie Randolph/Instagram

Reality stars Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams, and Andi Dorfman may have all starred on hit TV show The Bachelor and gone on to become social media mavens of some sort (specifically by hopping on the TikTok bandwagon), but that’s not all they have in common. They also share a love for the affordable jewelry brand Made by Mary.

Made by Mary might be a small-name jewelry line, but it’s becoming a big hit among reality stars, fashionistas, and fashion editors alike. Randolph, Adams, and Dorfman have been spotted wearing the brand’s designs everywhere from the beach to their at-home workout sessions, and we have a feeling we’re about to see the brand’s engraved floral designs blow up everywhere. After all, the ladies of The Bachelor franchise love their roses.

Besides being full of ridiculously cute personalized pieces — like this multi-pendant necklace that’s perfect for moms and their little ones or this best-selling bar bracelet that can fit up to five engraved birth flowers — the line is also pleasantly affordable. Ranging from $10 to $109, Made by Mary delivers beautifully crafted designs for a fraction of the cost of other personalized jewelry brands. Oh, and did we mention each piece is handmade? It’s a detail the brand prides itself on, and rightly so!

Whether you’re looking to add a unique piece to your jewelry collection or customize a design for a loved one (Mother’s Day is just around the corner!), you’re sure to find something that you’ll love. We’re already eyeing this Mini Birth Flower Stacker charm necklace and these everyday hoop earrings, but there are plenty of other gorgeous options where those come from.

Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite Made by Mary jewelry pieces now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Big & Little Blooms Necklace, $48; madebymary.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Live In Hoop Earrings, $24–$36; madebymary.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mini Birth Flower Stacker Necklace, $32; madebymary.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Birthstone Ring, $30–$32; madebymary.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $52–$60; madebymary.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mini Bar Birth Flower Bracelet, $50; madebymary.com

Image zoom

Buy It! June Birth Flower Rose Necklace, $32–$42; madebymary.com