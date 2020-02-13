Amazon's Best-Selling Basic T-Shirt Comes in 35 Colors, and It's on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

A good basic t-shirt is the definition of versatile: Dress it up with a blazer, tuck it in under a flannel, or wear it beneath an oversized sweater for extra warmth — there’s really nothing you can’t do with it. And while many have strived to create the perfect tee (looking at you, Kanye West and that $120 A.P.C. white t-shirt), Amazon shoppers seem to have found a winner: The Made By Johnny Solid Short Sleeve T-Shirt.

Made By Johnny’s t-shirts are officially the number one best-selling women’s t-shirts on Amazon, having beaten out more than 20,000 other options to achieve the top spot. And though they’re already affordable, Amazon just lowered the price even more — meaning you can nab one for just $15 right now.

Buy It! Made By Johnny Women’s Solid Short Sleeve V-Neck Top in White, $14.23 (orig. $16.75); amazon.com

Available in v-neck or boat-neck cuts, the shirts have a slightly draped fit that’s shirred on the bottom for a flattering look. They’re made with a spandex and rayon fabric blend that’s super lightweight and stretchy, so you can wear them at home, in the office, at the gym, and anywhere in between. What’s more, they come in a whopping 35 different solid colors, so you’ll have no trouble finding any shade you want. Nearly 2,800 Amazon shoppers left the basic tees a positive review, with many saying they bought one and then returned for more colors.

“I am a yoga teacher and have them in many colors,” said one reviewer. “I like them because they are soft and breathable, and the gathering at the hem holds tight on inverted poses and head/handstands. They are comfy for winter and summer alike, and can be layered in the cooler times.”

Another called out how easy it is to dress them up or down, and added: “It is tight in all the right areas and loose in the areas you don’t really want to show off. Awesome length as well so you can pair it with your favorite pair of leggings.”

We all need a go-to staple t-shirt in our wardrobes, so why not try the most popular option on Amazon while it’s still on sale?

Buy It! Made By Johnny Women’s Solid Short Sleeve V-Neck Top in Black, $14.23 (orig. $16.75); amazon.com

Buy It! Made By Johnny Women’s Solid Short Sleeve Boat-Neck Top in Navy, $14.23 (orig. $16.75); amazon.com

Buy It! Made By Johnny Women’s Solid Short Sleeve V-Neck Top in Dark Purple, $14.23 (orig. $16.75); amazon.com

