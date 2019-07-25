Amazon’s Best-Selling Women’s T-Shirt Features a Super Clever Detail — and It's Under $17

Image zoom

Amazon’s Best Sellers list doesn’t lie, which is why our eyes perked up when we saw the site’s signature gold “number one” marking attached to what looked like an ordinary t-shirt. After giving it a second glance, though, it quickly became apparent that the Made By Johnny Dolman Top with Side Shirring was more than a regular tee.

The top’s dark gray iteration holds the title of Amazon’s Best-Selling Women’s T-Shirt, which says a lot, given the huge number of shirts available on the site. According to its more than 1,600 five-star reviews, what sets the Made By Johnny tee apart is its shirred hem, which shoppers say is flattering and stays put even through physical activities like yoga.

“I love these shirts — I am a yoga teacher and have them in many colors — I like them because they are soft and breathable and the gathering at the hem holds tight on inverted poses and head/hand stands,” wrote one reviewer.

Other customers point to the shirt’s loose sleeves as its standout feature. “My arms are a little on the bigger size and I’m so sick of snug sleeves! Love how these sleeves are roomy and don’t end up in my arm pits,” another reviewer wrote.

The comfy, breathable shirts are made in the United States and available in 16 colorways, from the best-selling dark gray to lilac. They’re also sold in two neckline varieties — shoppers can choose from any of the colors in either a V-neck or boat-neck style. No matter the color or neckline you choose, each Made By Johnny Dolman Top will cost you just $16.75 at the most (some styles are on sale for even less!). Shop yours now, and keep in mind that many reviewers recommend going one size down, as the tees tend to run big.

Image zoom

Buy It! Made By Johnny Dolman Top with Side Shirring, $9.85–$16.75; amazon.com