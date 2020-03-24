Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian, and More Celeb-Loved Beauty Products to Shop on Sale at Macy’s

Image zoom Getty (3)

If you’ve suddenly gone through all of your face masks, serums, and holy grail beauty products while stuck at home, we’ve got good news: Macy’s VIP Sale is going on through March 29, and there are over 10,000 beauty products on markdown — including plenty of celebrity-loved beauty products that you can shop — all for 15 percent off.

We’re certainly not passing up the chance to buy the toning mist that Blake Lively uses while it’s on sale or the eyeliner that Kate Middleton wore on her wedding day for just $23 — and neither should you! Whether you’re looking to refresh your skincare routine or simply try out a new lipstick color, you won’t want to miss out on these deals. Just be sure to enter the code VIP at checkout to receive this limited-time discount.

Scroll down to shop seven star-worthy beauty buys on sale now at Macy’s.

Jennifer Aniston’s MAC Lipstick

Jennifer Aniston wore MAC’s Satin Lipstick in Paramount all throughout her time as Rachel Green on Friends, and you can shop it, plus 25 other gorgeous shades, for just $16.

Buy It! MAC Satin Lipstick in Paramount, $16.15 with code VIP (orig. $19); macys.com

Blake Lively’s Caudalie Beauty Elixir

When Blake Lively shared her makeup essentials on Instagram, this Caudalie Beauty Elixir was front and center. Probably because it’s formulated with grape seed oil and other ingredients that help to tone and reduce dullness, such as rosemary, astringent mint, and soothing rose essential oil.

Buy It! Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $41.65 with code VIP (orig. $49); macys.com

Taraji P. Henson’s Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Eye Patches

Henson shared the eight beauty products she can’t live without, and these luxurious anti-aging eye contour gel patches made the list. Infused with 24k gold and colloidal gold, they help to lift and firm the delicate skin around your eyes and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $63.75 with code VIP (orig. $75); macys.com

Kate Middleton’s Bobbi Brown Gel Eyeliner

Famously known for doing her own wedding day makeup, The Duchess of Cambridge perfected her smudge-proof smokey eye with Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner. This pigmented eyeliner is not just waterproof and sweatproof, but also resistant to humidity (and wedding day tears!).

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $22.95 with code VIP (orig. $27); macys.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Part of Kourtney Kardashian’s 8-step evening skincare routine is using this Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, which helps to clear pores of impurities and toxins and also boost skin’s radiance.

Buy It! Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $33.15 with code VIP (orig. $39); macys.com

Kylie Jenner’s Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette

Kylie Jenner may have her own beauty line, but she’s been known to use Anastasia Beverly Hill’s Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette for years. Complete with 14 neutral and berry-toned hues, this palette has everything you need to create your own Kylie-inspired looks.

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette, $35.70 with code VIP (orig. $42); macys.com

January Jones’ Kiehl’s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Actress January Jones showed off her impressive collection of beauty products, of which Kiehl’s Since 1851’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate was included. This anti-aging oil helps to soothe, replenish, and hydrate skin overnight with ingredients such as squalane, evening primrose, and lavender essential oil.

Buy It! Kiehl’s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $42.50 with code VIP (orig. $50); macys.com

