Everything We Will Be Buying from Macy's Massive Beauty Sale

With summer coming to a close and the fall season kicking into full gear, there’s no better time than now to revamp your beauty arsenal. And Macy's VIP sale will give you even more of a reason to get shopping. From now until Sept. 24, the department store is offering 15 percent off every beauty purchase (and we mean everything!) when you use the code “VIP” at checkout. So whether you’re dying to splurge on a new fragrance or replenish your stock of a skincare fave, this sale’s the perfect opportunity to make the purchase. With a deal too good to pass up, the PeopleStyle editors can’t help but start shopping either. Here’s what we’re spending our money on right now.

Clinique Cleansing Balm

Macys

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I swear by oil-based cleansers to melt away my makeup — even stubborn waterproof mascara! — after a long day. This silky balm transforms into a lightweight oil as you massage it into your skin and leaves zero residue behind. I always keep one in my shower, so I’m picking up an extra jar during this sale.

Buy It! Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, $25.08 (orig. $29.50); macys.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: This is definitely the most luxe beauty product I have ever purchased, but after falling in love with a sample size, I knew I had to make the investment. It hydrates your skin while adding firmness, evening out skintone and reducing fine lines. It’s basically the consistency of water and has a very light refreshing scent. Plus a few drops go a long way so the bottle lasts a long time making it worth the price.

Buy It! SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Essence, $259.25 (orig. $305); macys.com

Coola Baby Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Since having an incredibly fair kid and spending approximately 90 percent of my time pushing him in a swing in direct sunlight, I’ve become an evangelist for high SPF, baby-safe sunscreen in stick format. I can toss it into the stroller without concern it will spill, melt or get goop everywhere, it’s easy to apply directly to his face and mine, and baby-safe means I know off the bat it’s free of a lot of chemicals I try to avoid. This one is a particular favorite because it’s just about as “clean” as it can be, doesn’t smell like sunscreen and lasts forever (even when my kid goes headfirst into the sprinklers) – and since it’s on sale, I can buy this in bulk.

Buy It! Coola Baby mineral sunscreen stick, $22.10 (orig. $25); macys.com

Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor: I have about 10 lip glosses, lipsticks and lip balms in my bag at all times — yet am always on the hunt for a shade that is hydrating and stays on my lips for longer than it takes to drink a bottle of water. This lacquer is a gloss-stain hybrid that feels super moisturizing, yet has the lasting power of a stain. It comes in a whole range of shades, plus you can layer it to build from just a hint to a full pop of color. I don’t even have to reapply a million times throughout the day!

Buy It! Lancôme L’Absolu Lip Lacquer, $22.10 (orig. $26.00); Lancôme L’Absolu Lip Lacquer, $22.10 (orig. $26.00); macys.com

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Masks

Courtesy Macy's

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I recently caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and couldn’t believe my eyes, literally! They looked tired, puffy and my dark circles seemed to have grown overnight. I desperately need to stock up my eye mask supply, so I’m grabbing this Estée Lauder recovery eye mask 4-piece pack while it’s on sale. It promises to hydrate, calm and most importantly, make my eyes look overall more radiant in just 10 minutes. I may actually add a second pack to my shopping cart!

Buy It! Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $34 (originally $40); Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $34 (originally $40); macys.com