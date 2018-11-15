Macy's Just Dropped Its Black Friday Deals Preview — Here's What We're Shopping Now

If you’re anything like us, Black Friday can’t come soon enough! And luckily, we don’t have to wait any longer because Macy's just dropped hundreds of early Black Friday deals online — and they might be even better than the day-of deals. Right now, you can shop over 100 specials early including everything from fashion to beauty to home. The insane sale prices are already marked, so you can happily shop knowing how much you’re saving.

We’ll be taking full advantage of this deal and scoring ourselves a pair of these sleek Naturalizer kitten heel booties that are now under $80 and this popular KitchenAid Mixer that's almost half off! And of course, we’re expecting even more amazing savings from our fave department store the day after Thanksgiving — so keep tabs on this page because we’ll be updating it as the new deals roll in. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best early Black Friday deals you can get at Macy’s before they’re gone.

Best Fashion Deals

Buy It! Anne Klein Single-Breasted Wool Coat, $135.99 (orig. $340); macys.com

Best Beauty Deals

Buy It! Tarte Tartiest Pro Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49); macys.com

Best Home Deals

Buy It! KitchenAid 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $189.99 (orig. $324.99); macys.com

