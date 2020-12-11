Macy’s Just Marked Down Over 50,000 Items — Including Coach Handbags, Calvin Klein Underwear, and More
Enjoy up to 60 percent off through December 12
The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re still working on your gift list then you’ll definitely want to check out all of the incredible deals happening at Macy’s.
Through Saturday, December 12, Macy’s is hosting an epic One-Day Sale where you can score up to 60 percent off on over 50,000 items. Yes, you read that correctly! Shoppers will find some of the best deals of the season on everything from fashion and beauty to home and kitchen products, but you have to act fast — items are already starting to sell out.
One of the discounts we’re most excited about is this colorblocked shoulder bag from the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection, which is on sale for under $300. We’re also eyeing this beautiful blue pebble leather hobo handbag from the brand that’s a whopping 55 percent off.
Looking for the perfect gift to give the fashionista in your life? This ultra-cozy knit turtleneck from Free People is just $65 and these trendy snakeskin print booties from Marc Fisher are currently half-off. Of course, you’ll also find tons of can’t-miss deals on loungewear, activewear, and lingerie — including plenty of comfy styles from Calvin Klein, like this wire-free bralette for only $22.
No matter what you’re looking for, Macy’s One-Day Sale has got you covered this holiday season. Scroll down to check out nine of our top fashion picks before the deals end.
Buy It! Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock With Snakeskin Detail, $297 (orig. $495); macys.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Wire-Free Bralette, $21.99 (orig. $38); macys.com
Buy It! Michael by Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Water-Resistant Down Puffer Coat, $104.99 (orig. $240); macys.com
Buy It! Marc Fisher Retire Booties, $64.50 (orig. $129); macys.com
Buy It! Sanctuary Fuzzy V-Neck Sweater, $39.50 (orig. $79); macys.com
Buy It! Coach Polished Pebble Leather Tabby Hobo, $222.75 (orig. $495); macys.com
Buy It! Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater, $64.80 (orig. $108); macys.com
Buy It! Charter Club Dorenda Moccasin Slippers, $24.75 (orig. $49.50); macys.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein Performance Logo Leggings, $24.75 (orig. $49.50); macys.com
