Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Enjoy up to 60 percent off through December 12

Macy’s Just Marked Down Over 50,000 Items — Including Coach Handbags, Calvin Klein Underwear, and More

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re still working on your gift list then you’ll definitely want to check out all of the incredible deals happening at Macy’s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

No matter what you’re looking for, Macy’s One-Day Sale has got you covered this holiday season. Scroll down to check out nine of our top fashion picks before the deals end.

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock With Snakeskin Detail, $297 (orig. $495); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Wire-Free Bralette, $21.99 (orig. $38); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Michael by Michael Kors Hooded Stretch Water-Resistant Down Puffer Coat, $104.99 (orig. $240); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Marc Fisher Retire Booties, $64.50 (orig. $129); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Sanctuary Fuzzy V-Neck Sweater, $39.50 (orig. $79); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Coach Polished Pebble Leather Tabby Hobo, $222.75 (orig. $495); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater, $64.80 (orig. $108); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Charter Club Dorenda Moccasin Slippers, $24.75 (orig. $49.50); macys.com

Image zoom Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Calvin Klein Performance Logo Leggings, $24.75 (orig. $49.50); macys.com