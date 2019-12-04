Forget Cyber Monday! Macy’s Just Dropped a Sale That’s Even Better

Image zoom Macy's

We’re hot off the heels of Cyber Monday, but the savings haven’t stopped. Retailers traditionally have their biggest markdowns of the year right after Thanksgiving — but if you can believe it, Macy’s just launched a sale that is even better than its Cyber Monday sale!

During the Macy’s Friends and Family sale, you can score an extra 30 percent off thousands of coats, dresses, handbags, shoes, accessories, home goods, and more. That is a whole 10 percent more than you could’ve saved at the department store on Cyber Monday (or Black Friday’s, for that matter). What’s even better is that many items included in this special sale had already been marked down, so you could be saving anywhere from 50 to 80 percent off the original price after all the discounts are applied. Unreal, we know.

To get this amazing deal, simply enter the code FRIEND at checkout to watch your total drop. The great thing about the Macy’s website is that its product pages display post-code prices, so you’ll know exactly how much each item costs (and how much you’re saving) before you apply the code to your cart.

Because we love a good deal (who doesn’t?), we went through the entire fashion sale section and hand-picked nine of our favorite pieces from it, including this snake-print wrap dress from Becca Tilley’s collab with Bar III, these sophisticated black suede Steve Madden boots, and this sleek leather DKNY backpack. But don’t wait too long to get your style fix because this deal ends on December 9. Keep scrolling to browse our sale picks at Macy’s!

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Bar III Becca Tilley x Snake-Print Twist-Front Dress, $41.79 with code FRIEND (orig. $99.50); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Steve Madden Women’s Kimari Boots, $93.80 with code FRIEND (orig. $134); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Guess Large Textured Tubular Gold Hoop 3-Inch Earrings, $7.70 with code FRIEND (orig. $22); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! DKNY Bryant Park Leather Top Zip Backpack, $69.30 with code FRIEND (orig. $198); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! INC Star Pullover Sweater, $62.65 with code FRIEND (orig. $89.50); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Rachel Roy Emerson Skirt, $55.44 with code FRIEND (orig. $99); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Wrap Coat, $209.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $400); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Calvin Klein Striped Blanket Scarf, $30.45 with code FRIEND (orig. $58); macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! INC Rainbow Clip-Dot Wrap Top, $62.65 (orig. $82.50); macys.com

