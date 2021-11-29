Macy's Cyber Monday Sale Has Over 85,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 23 to Shop
If you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, Macy's Cyber Monday poses another chance to score plenty of top-notch items for less. For one day only, the retailer is offering over 85,000 deals in its clothing, beauty, and home categories, with discounts going as high as 70 percent off.
Stock up on plenty of comfortable clothing for the upcoming season, such as this Nautica Hooded Stretch Packable Puffer Coat for $80, this Laundry by Shelli Segal Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat for $140, or the Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat for as little as $50.
Have a look through all the incredible home deals, where you can save nearly $1,000 on this Sealy Onyx 12-Inch Memory Foam Plush Queen Mattress, which has been marked down to $539. Kitchen appliances are also on the table, from the NutriBullet NBF-50500 Combo Blender for $190 to the Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel that's currently $100 less.
You'll find top-shelf skincare, makeup, and fragrance products are also included in the sale from brands like It Cosmetics, Urban Decay, and Michael Kors. Shop this anti-aging moisturizer with over 2,700 five-star ratings, or this perfume spray from Prada, both of which are nearly 50 percent off right now.
To help you navigate the over 1,400 pages of markdowns, we've rounded up the 27 best discounts to shop across the retailer's home, clothing, shoe, and beauty items down below. These deals officially expire tomorrow, so we'd recommend shopping them all while you still can.
Best Clothing Deals
- Karen Scott Cable-Knit Sweater, $18.60 (orig. $46.50); macys.com
- Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $49.99 (orig. $125); macys.com
- Laundry by Shelli Segal Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, $140.99 (orig. $315); macys.com
- Bali Double Support Spa Closure Wireless Bra, $16.99 (orig. $40); macys.com
- Nautica Hooded Stretch Packable Puffer Coat, $79.99 (orig. $160); macys.com
Best Shoe Deals
- Ugg Fluff Mini Quilted Boots, $119 (orig. $170); macys.com
- Steve Madden Vanquish Over-the-Knee Thigh-High Boots, $59.50 (orig. $119); macys.com
- Michael Kors Lottie Booties, $104.99 (orig. $179); macys.com
- Tommy Hilfiger Gessie Stretch Knit Sneakers, $32.50 (orig. $65); macys.com
- Timberland Courmayeur Valley Faux Fur Waterproof Lug Sole Boots, $85 (orig. $170); macys.com
Best Beauty Deals
- Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze, $23.80 (orig. $32); macys.com
- IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $24.50 (orig. $49); macys.com
- Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54); macys.com
- Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette, $19.50 (orig. $39); macys.com
- Michael Kors Sparkling Blush Eau de Parfum Spray, $36 (orig. $72); macys.com
- Prada Candy Night Eau de Parfum Spray, $38 (orig. $76); macys.com
Best Home Deals
- Sealy Onyx 12-Inch Memory Foam Plush Queen Mattress, $539 (orig. $1,499.99); macys.com
- Fairfield Square Collection Austin Reversible Comforter Sets, $29.99 (orig. $100); macys.com
- Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1400 Thread Count 6 Pc. Sheet Set, $49.99 (orig. $210); macys.com
- NutriBullet NBF-50500 Combo Blender, $189.99 (orig. $237.99); macys.com
- Calphalon Simply Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set, $99.99 (orig. $249.99); macys.com
- Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven, $149.99 (orig. $249.99); macys.com
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards, $14.99 (orig. $40); macys.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:
- Lowe's Cyber Monday Sale Is Jam-Packed with Steep Discounts on Smart Home Products and Appliances
- Macy's Cyber Monday Sale Has Over 85,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 23 to Shop
- We Found the Best Plus-Size Clothing Deals for Cyber Monday — Here's What to Buy
- This 'Absolutely Life-Changing' Air Purifier with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Going for Its Lowest Price Ever