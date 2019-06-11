Macy’s Has Epic Deals on Amazing Makeup and Skincare Products During Its 10 Days of Glam Sale — Here’s What to Shop

If you’re like us and constantly looking to snag your favorite makeup and skincare products for less (who isn’t?), then get excited because Macy’s is giving us the chance to do just that! During the Macy’s 10 Days of Glam sale, which starts now and runs through June 20, you can score tons of beauty essentials for 50 percent off. Here’s how it works: Every day for (you guessed it) the next 10 days, Macy’s will slash the prices on a few beauty products, including mascaras, moisturizers, primers, eye shadow palettes, and more. Those products will be on sale for one day only, so you’ll have to move fast if you want to snag the deal.

We’re freaking out over the fact that we can get the Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat eye shadow palette for under $15, the Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara for only $11.50, and the popular Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer for $15. Plus, you can get free shipping on your discounted beauty buys when you enter the code GLAM10 at checkout. Keep scrolling to see the full list of products included in the Macy’s 10 Days of Glam sale and when they will be marked down — so you can set your alarm and get shopping. Happy saving, beauty fanatics!

Tuesday, 6/11

Buy It! Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer, $19.50 (orig. $39); macys.com; bareMinerals bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, $11 (orig. $22); macys.com

Wednesday, 6/12

Buy It! Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, $22.50 (orig. $45); macys.com; Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, $11.50 (orig. $23); macys.com

Thursday, 6/13

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream, $19 (orig. $38); macys.com; Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Box O’ Powder Blush, $15 (orig. $30); macys.com; Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Box O’ Powder Blush, $15 (orig. $30); macys.com; Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Box O’ Powder Bronzer, $15 (orig. $30); macys.com

Friday, 6/14

Buy It! Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $12 (orig. $24); macys.com; Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, $12.50 (orig. $25); macys.com

Saturday, 6/15

Buy It! Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ with Pump, $14 (orig. $28); macys.com; Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Eye Shadow Palette, $22.50 (orig. $45); macys.com

Sunday, 6/16

Buy It! Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask, $17.50 (orig. $35); macys.com; Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eye Shadow Palette, $19 (orig. $38); macys.com

Monday, 6/17

Buy It! Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria Eau de Parfum Spray, $48 (orig. $96); macys.com; Tarte Tarteist Pro Remix Amazonian Clay Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49); macys.com

Tuesday, 6/18

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray – Matte Finish, $4 (orig. $8); macys.com; NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Mascara, $4 (orig. $8); macys.com; Origins Ginger Burst Savory Body Wash, $13 (orig. $26); macys.com

Wednesday, 6/19

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint, $17 (orig. $34); macys.com; MAC Lipglass, $8.75 (orig. $17.50); macys.com; MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, $10.50 (orig. $22); macys.com

Thursday, 6/20

Buy It! Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $14.50 (orig. $29); macys.com; Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray, $16 (orig. $32); macys.com