Brow Tinting! French Braiding! Manly Male Celebrities Who Have Secret Beauty Skills

Likewise, while Renner is now the latest face of the Bourne franchise, he once made a living serving face as a makeup artist. He said during an interview at CinemaCon 2012, “I could do makeup because I did theater… I could paint and I could draw, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll do makeup on girls all day’… It bought me a lot of free time to go audition when I needed to because I only had to work a few hours a week. I didn’t have to wait tables, so it was actually a great gig.”