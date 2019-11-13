Brow Tinting! French Braiding! Manly Male Celebrities Who Have Secret Beauty Skills

While they may be known for playing tough guys on screen, in real life these guys have got some pretty impressive hidden grooming talents
By Emily Kirkpatrick
November 13, 2019 02:30 PM

1 of 9

Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

The country singer is apparently a brow expert! His wife, Lauren Bushnell, told PEOPLE, “Chris tints my eyebrows for me. I will say, he has a hidden gift for makeup too, we just don’t know it.”

2 of 9

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Of course, we all know Pratt is the king of hidden beauty talents, famously doing the best French braids in the business.

3 of 9

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

The Arnold’s son Patrick bravely let the former bodybuilder style his hair with a pair of clippers in one hand, giant shears in the other, and a cigar in his mouth for that authentic old-school barber feel.

4 of 9

Sylvester Stallone

Splash News Online

Though he made a name for himself as a rough and tumble action movie star, Sly actually got his start in the family business working as a hairdresser before booking his first breakout role.

5 of 9

Jeremy Renner

Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Likewise, while Renner is now the latest face of the Bourne franchise, he once made a living serving face as a makeup artist. He said during an interview at CinemaCon 2012, “I could do makeup because I did theater… I could paint and I could draw, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll do makeup on girls all day’… It bought me a lot of free time to go audition when I needed to because I only had to work a few hours a week. I didn’t have to wait tables, so it was actually a great gig.”

6 of 9

Channing Tatum

Source: Jenna Dewan Tatum Snapchat

Turns out the actor isn’t just magic on the dance floor, he’s also magic in the nail salon, giving his (now ex) wife Jenna Dewan Tatum a pedicure in honor of Mother’s Day.

7 of 9

Channing Tatum (Cont.)

Source: Jenna Dewan Tatum Snapchat

And he doesn’t just paint nails, he also takes a very hands-on approach to making sure they’re dry.

8 of 9

Justin Timberlake

Sure, this is from ‘N Sync’s video for “Gone,” but we’d still like to believe JT recreates this moment for his wife Jessica Biel on a regular basis.

