Eagle-eyed social media users have pointed out that Machine Gun Kelly followed his friend Travis Barker’s lead when he wore a striped black-and-white top to propose to Megan Fox in Puerto Rico

Machine Guy Kelly and Travis Barker Proposed in Similar Striped Shirts — and Fans Can't Get Enough

Machine Gun Kelly seemingly took style inspiration from his close friend Travis Barker when he proposed to Megan Fox while vacationing in Puerto Rico.

In Wednesday's Instagram announcement, the rapper, 31, was photographed down on one knee in a striped black-and-white shirt that had similar vibes to the outfit that Barker, 46, wore when he popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in October.

While the fashion similarities are likely coincidental, one Twitter user couldn't help but wonder if Pete Davidson — who is currently dating Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian — might also be in the market for a proposal outfit causing the tweet to go viral.

"first kourtney, then megan fox, can anyone check if pete davidson has been seen shopping for a striped shirt?," igridibis tweeted.

If that wasn't enough, Fox, 35, and Kardashian, 42, are also wearing black outfits that are reminiscent of each other during their prospective proposals. Although, the former Keeping Up the Kardashians star completed her look with an oversize jacket, boots and sunglasses.

This isn't the first time that Fox and Kardashian have sported similar attire. The friends posed together for a Skims campaign back in September.

Both Barker and Kardashian wasted no time in congratulating the new engaged couple on social media.

The Poosh founder simply posted, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" while her fiancé commented, ""F--- YESSSSS 🖤."

Fox and Kelly first started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the couple have spoken openly about their intense love for one another ever since they went public with their relationship.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the actress said in July 2020.