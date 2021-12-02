Machine Gun Kelly Proudly Wears T-Shirt with Girlfriend Megan Fox's Face on It

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been romantically linked since May 2020, and took their relationship public when at the American Music Awards that November

On Wednesday, Kelly, 31, appeared on The Tonight Show and proved — even when solo — Fox will always be with him as he donned a t-shirt with the actress' face on it.

The black and white look featured a graphic of Fox licking a lighter from her famous scene in the 2009's Jennifer's Body. Kelly layered the t-shirt over a glittering sweater teamed with glossy black pants.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that Kelly used a fashion statement to express his love for Fox, 35.

In September, Kelly and Fox were spotted by TMZ stepping out in New York City with matching outfits — hitting the streets of SoHo in black leather pants and the same white graphic t-shirt.

The Transformers star paired her look with black heels and a zebra-print Bottega Veneta pouch while the "Bloody Valentine" rocker tied his look together with white Dr. Martens and a chain necklace.

Clothing isn't the only way Kelly has shown his appreciation for Fox.

During his Wednesday appearance on the Tonight Show, Kelly told Jimmy Fallon about accidentally hurting himself while attempting to pull off a stunt for Fox at the start of their relationship. Kelly revealed that he punctured himself in the hand with a knife from Travis Barker when he was trying to show off in front of Fox.

"Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand," the rapper said of the trick.

While he played it cool with the Transformers star, Kelly admitted, "the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick,' " and showed Fallon the scar on his hand.

Kelly and Fox have been romantically linked since May 2020, and took their relationship public at the American Music Awards that November.

In their first joint interview in July 2020, Fox said she felt an immediate connection with her man after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the star said of Kelly on Lala Kent's Give Them Lala podcast, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," Fox explained.

Fox also opened up about their romance during her and Kelly's cover story for British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.