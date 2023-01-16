Machine Gun Kelly Shines in Head-to-Toe Silver in Italy: 'If Jules from Euphoria Went to Milan'

The rapper wore a metallic suit with a bold sparkly eye makeup to the Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall/Winter 23/24 show on Saturday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on January 16, 2023 11:57 AM
Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Photo: Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly is channeling Euphoria for Milan Fashion Week.

"I call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan," Kelly wrote in an Instagram post sharing his bold look from the Italian fashion capital. With his bleach-blonde hair tied back, a sparkly winged-eyeshadow look and a set of unique bedazzled pieces on each finger, the rapper, 32, stood out from the crowd as he attended a Dolce & Gabbana event and runway show.

He wore a two-piece metallic silver suit, the jacket hanging long past his knees, and a shorter silver structured top underneath it adorned with a Dolce & Gabbana Milano plaque on his chest, his ink-covered skin peeking through.

Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

The my ex's best friend singer wore two flashy silver necklaces, one bedazzled with rhinestones and the Dolce & Gabbana logo, and another logo bangle around his wrist. The all-silver look was reminiscent of the HBO hit series for Kelly, it seems, as his blonde hair and sparkly makeup seemed to channel Euphoria's Jules (played by Hunter Schafer).

L: Caption . PHOTO: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

It wasn't the first time Kelly has dabbled in daring makeup looks. He's even given control over to fiancée Megan Fox on occasion. During an Instagram Live in October, Fox and Kelly's assistant, Olivia Stone, worked up a futuristic look on Kelly's face — who requested an Avatar and Doja Cat-inspired look from the year 3050.

The two laid foundation and contour, filled in his eyebrows, and added silver eyeshadow and eyeliner, but Kelly called it off when they attempted to glue on false eyelashes. "I don't want lashes," he told Fox, 36. "No, you're not putting these on me!"

Pelayo Diaz;Machine Gun Kelly;Blanco (Riccardo Fabbriconi) Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana
Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

At Saturday's Men's fashion show, "Essenza," Dolce & Gabbana debuted an all-new Fall/Winter line, described as "a pure vision of the brand's traditions" that "dresses the man with elegance, precision and sensuality."

The collection embraces the "true essence" of the luxury fashion house, with "black volcanic hues," each featuring a "tailored cut," and, of course, "exceptional Italian craftsmanship" drawing on "Sicilian inspiration."

The full 15-minute show can be seen on Dolce & Gabbana's Instagram.

