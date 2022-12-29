Machine Gun Kelly Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard Outfit at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

Machine Gun Kelly continues to keep his fashion fierce.

On Christmas Eve, the musician joined his friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at their home for their family's iconic festivities — and in typical MGK fashion, the Mainstream Sellout artist showed up in an outfit that was anything but expected.

In a group photo shared on Mikey Tua's Instagram, Kelly, 32, is seen rocking a leopard-printed jacket on top of trousers in the same animal print, but in a darker hue. He accessorized with layered jewelry and combat boots.

He let his hair down for the party, combing back his shoulder-length blonde locks.

In the picture, the Grammy nominee stands besides the Blink-182 drummer, his son Landon, Tua and social media star Carl Dawson, all of whom wear all-black 'fits.

Kelly seemingly attended the star-studded event without his fiancée Megan Fox, 36. However, she and the rapper still celebrated the holiday season together in style.

Just before Christmas, the engaged couple went on a date night in Los Angeles wearing wintery high-fashion looks.

Kelly stepped out in an all-white ensemble featuring a sweat set, furry overcoat and a bucket hat to match. A fan of couple's outfits, it seems like Fox owns the same one (though they have yet to be spotted twinning in the hat).

megan fox, machine gun kelly
TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meanwhile, the Jennifer's Body actress wore an early-aughts look, dressed in a baby pink velour sweater trimmed with feathers, a floral and pinstripe corset top, a sequin disco skirt and pink heels. Keeping it fluffy, she accessorized with a plush handbag.

The Taurus actor has also been brushing up on his nail painting skills, considering he does lead his polish line UN/DN LAQR.

Machine Gun Kelly Flawlessly Paints Megan Fox's Nails with Their Own Nail Polish Color
Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Earlier this month, he shared a photo of himself painting Fox's nails using what appears to be the shade Past Life, a lapis lazuli blue hue that can be found in Fox's collab set Play With Fire Kit.

"We love @undn_laqr in this house," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

The kit is a part of Fox's overall December collection with Kelly's brand. The two introduced the range, inspired by the actress' "favorite gemstones and crystals," with a steamy campaign photoshoot just in time for the winter weather.

