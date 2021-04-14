Machine Gun Kelly Announces Unisex Nail Polish Brand as He Shows Off a Trendy Smiley Face Manicure

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The line will reportedly be available this fall

Machine Gun Kelly is making his first foray into the beauty world.

After experimenting with bold colors, intricate designs and letter manicures, the rocker (real name: Richard Colson Baker) is launching a unisex nail polish brand in collaboration with Unlisted Brand Lab called UN/DN, according to a press release obtained by Page Six.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming," Unlisted founder and CEO Candy Harris said of the line, which will reportedly be available this fall.

Just hours before the announcement, the "Bloody Valentine" singer debuted two new manicures featuring trendy '90s-inspired nail art on his Instagram Story.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Kelly zoomed in on a black acrylic nail adorned with a yellow smiley face design in the first clip. In the second one, he showed off a bright blue nail with yellow smiley faces and a statement pinky finger painted hot pink and decorated with appears to be a white marijuana leaf design as he talked about his recent iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination.

In November, the star walked the American Music Awards red carpet with girlfriend Megan Fox — and the couple sported matching minimal manicures by NAILSOFLA founder, Brittney Boyce, who used Orly nail polishes on both stars.

The geometric designs featured bright half circles with a black line down the center painted on a neutral nail.

meghan fox machine gun kelly Credit: ABC/Getty (2)

The couple went for coordinating colors, with Fox opting for a vibrant coral and MGK choosing a neon pink.

When they walked the red carpet, social media users also spotted a new tattoo inked across Fox's upper left collarbone that many fans believe is a tribute to MGK.

The tattoo, which is written in a lowercase script lettering, reads "el pistolero" — the Spanish word for "the gunman." Fans quickly became convinced that the ink was Fox's way of professing her love to the "Drunk Face" rapper.