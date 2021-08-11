MGK appeared to have shaved his signature blonde hair and replaced it with a large tattoo on his bald head in a new photo

Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Bald Look and Head Tattoo for New Music Video: 'I Shaved My Head for This'

Machine Gun Kelly is (sort of) giving up his "Blonde Don" title.

The musician, 31, revealed to fans that he shaved his head and replaced his signature bleached locks with what appears to be a large tattoo. In a screenshot posted to his Instagram Story and Twitter page, Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) appears on FaceTime with only an earring and a nose ring.

In place of his blonde hairdo, the musician showed off a bold black geometric design on the top of his bald head. He shared the snap to promote his upcoming music video, according to E! News.

"i shaved my head for this," he wrote on Twitter, tagging Cole Bennett, who directed the video for "Papercuts," the first single from his new album. The music video is set to premiere midnight Wednesday.

After he posted the photo of his fresh look, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kelly seemed to have changed more than just his hair — the rapper also appeared to be missing his chest tattoos.

"What my brain just processed: 'he shaved his head. no he has less tattoos then [sic] he has now. no, he could have used makeup to cover them for a video or something. wait, idk,' " one fan commented.

Another questioned if Kelly had really gone through with shaving his hair off, writing, "don't lie we know it's a bald cap."

Whether the change is permanent or temporary, it marks a stark shift from the hairstyle Kelly has been rocking lately. In his most recent Instagrams, the rapper was pictured with shaggy blonde hair with dark roots.

Kelly is debuting his new style as he plans to release his sixth album, Born with Horns, which he first announced Monday. The rapper shared a video of himself and frequent collaborator Travis Barker after the duo got inked with matching tattoos of the album title on their forearms.

" 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly wrote alongside his post.

Kelly and the Blink-182 drummer previously worked together on Tickets to My Downfall, the rapper's pop-punk album, which he released in September 2020. Barker will serve as executive producer on Born With Horns.