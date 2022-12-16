Machine Gun Kelly Flawlessly Paints Megan Fox's Nails with Their Own Nail Polish Color

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are their own biggest fans.

The couple, who just collaborated on a nail polish collection for MGK's ​​nail brand, UN/DN LAQR, took their promo on the road. Machine Gun Kelly shared a photo on his Instagram Stories on Thursday night showing himself painting Fox's nails in one of their shades.

"We love @undn_laqr in this house," he wrote alongside the photo of the two of them. The two appeared to be enjoying a night out while Kelly paints Fox's nails with what appears to be Past Life, a lapis lazuli blue shade that can be found in Fox's collab set Play With Fire Kit.

Fox launched her collection with UN/DN LAQR in early December, setting fire to the internet with a collection of steamy photos with her fiance. Inspired by Fox's "favorite gemstones and crystals," the collection can be seen splashed across the duo's nails in the sexy photos.

In one photo, the singer's tattooed back faces the camera while he embraces his Fox's emerald-painted nails around his neck. The actress is also showcased in solo shots that show nothing but the shadow of her body's silhouette and her dagger nails.

Among the colors in Fox's collection is "Twin Flame" — a fitting title considering Fox has long considered Kelly to be her own twin flame.

Shortly before taking their relationship to Instagram in July 2020, Fox, 36, and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker), 32, appeared in their first joint interview together for Give Them Lala ... With Randall, during which the two opened up about their connection on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where they met.

Turns out their chemistry was palpable from the very beginning.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox explained. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The Mainstream Sellout artist, however, was a little more shy. "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he confessed. "And I would just sit there and hope."

Hoping worked out for him and the two got engaged in January 2022. MGK proposed with a set of rings that he designed especially for Fox. The couple announced their engagement with separate Instagram posts, sharing videos and photos from their proposal in front of a banyan tree they'd first sat under in July 2020.

Fox reflected on their romance in her caption, joking that after Kelly's proposal they "drank each other's blood."

Kelly also shared a video of the emerald and diamond engagement ring he gave Fox, writing, "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨."