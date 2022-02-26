Machine Gun Kelly Rocks New Pink Hair to Match His Nails: 'I'm Pink'

Machine Gun Kelly teased his new look with an image on his Instagram Story showing pink dye on a paper towel with the caption, "Guess what I'm doing..."

Machine Gun Kelly is going pink!

The punk rocker, 31, shared a carousel of images to his Instagram on Friday, showing off his new bubblegum pink hairstyle.

In several of the images, Kelly extended his hand to the camera, revealing a bright pink manicure that matched his hair.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer also documented the process on his Instagram Story, adding an image showing hair dye on a paper towel along with the text, "Guess what I'm doing..."

He complete the look in Killstar's Marshmallow Knit Sweater, which features distressed details and pink and white stripes. He also wore pink jewelry and a pink baseball cap, visible in one photo.

The change comes as Kelly embarks on his future with his bride-to-be Megan Fox — however, the couple is apparently hitting some roadblocks while planning their upcoming nuptials.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, the "Emo Girl" singer opened up about some of the difficulties he and Fox, 35, have faced as they get closer to saying "I do." Kelly told host James Corden that finding the perfect venue has proven to be a struggle.

"When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." Kelly began before cutting himself off. "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."

Fox and Kelly, who confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in January and sealed the union by drinking "each other's blood."

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the news.

"We asked for magic," she continued. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox added. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Shortly after the couple got engaged, a source told PEOPLE the engagement wasn't a shock to those who know them.