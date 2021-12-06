The rocker celebrated the debut of his nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, with a star-studded party over the weekend

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Link Themselves Together with Chain Manicure on Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are synced (and linked!) up thanks to their manicure game.

The couple arrived to an event to celebrate Kelly's debut nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, on Saturday in West Hollywood chained together by their nail art.

Continuing in their coordinating ways, they both donned black suits (sans shirt, plus shimmer for Kelly, 31, and in a Givenchy tuxedo dress for Fox, 35) with their matching pink manicures.

Kelly, né Colson Baker, went with a Barbie doll pink hue, while Fox went with talon-shaped nails with black art, and both accented their pinky finger with a chain, linked to the other's pinky.

The actress shared a slideshow of her outfit and accessories on Instagram, captioning the post, "hot topic couture."

The event, also attended by Avril Lavigne and Charli D'Amelio among other stars, was to celebrate the musician's first foray into the nail space, which he's been "incubating" for over a year, he said on Instagram.

The line launched with single colors (including pink, green, orange, white and black) and kits (which are currently all sold out online).

The isn't the first time Kelly and Fox have coordinated nail art. In May, the duo repped pink at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with the actress wearing a bubblegum pink jumpsuit and Kelly in white suit embellished with a pink butterfly, with matching manicures.

Fox sported pink long nails, while Kelly had celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce create some attention-grabbing nail art with Smith & Cult polishes adored with piercings, chains and spiked studs.

"[Kelly] knew he wanted to go all out with extremely long nails for iHeart so that they were the main focus of his look," Boyce told PEOPLE of the art, which took 6 hours to create. "This is definitely the most extreme nail look we've done."