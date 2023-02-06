Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Change Into Wedding Looks for Grammys Afterparty 

The fiancés first hit the the 2023 Grammys red carpet wearing matching metallic looks inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on February 6, 2023 12:15 PM

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's latest outfits scream "I do."

The fiancés appeared at a 2023 Grammys afterparty on Sunday, changing into coordinating wedding-inspired looks.

Fox, 36, was outfitted in a satin white mini dress accessorized with matching opera gloves and stilettos. Kelly, 32, transformed into a skater boy groom posing topless in a black suit (with the blazer left unbuttoned to reveal his tattoos), a silver necklace and a baseball cap worn backwards.

L: Caption
R: Caption

Their grungy bride-and-groom outfits were an extension of their romantic style aesthetic seen throughout the night.

On the carpet, the Mainstream Sellout artist, who was nominated for (but lost) best rock album, shined bright in a flashy all-silver suit with a gemstone harness.

The Expendables 4 actress matched her beau's level with a custom 14K carat white gold and diamond manicure set (boasting 150 diamonds) and a "classic" white Zuhair Murad gown with rhinestone embellishments that was designed to let the singer standout on his big night, according to Fox's stylist Maeve Reilly.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple's outfits were also inspired by Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film, Romeo + Juliet.

"I wanted to find a simple classic white gown for Megan but still something that felt like her with a bit of an edge. I knew this was the dress the second I saw it and begged them to ship it in from Paris for me. It was exactly what she wanted and was the only thing she tried on," Reilly noted on Instagram.

Fox also appeared to have ditched her cast at both events after breaking her wrist and braving a concussion ahead of Saturday's Pre-Grammys party, where she donned a hot pink brace with an Alexis Mabille couture gown.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

While Kelly and Fox are never one to skip out on a couple's style moment (that includes borrowing each other's bucket hats) this is their first hint at wedding style since their engagement last year.

On Jan. 11, after one year of dating, the "Emo Girl" singer proposed to the actress under a banyan tree. Per Fox's Instagram announcement, the two also drank each other's blood to commemorate the milestone.

Her engagement ring from Kelly, who worked with jewelry designer Stephen Webster, also held symbolic meaning.

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," the rapper explained of the ring on Instagram.

