Machine Gun Kelly's 'Extremely' Long Nail Art for iHeartRadio Music Awards Took 6 Hours to Create

To complement their coordinating pink outfits, the actress, 35, and her rocker boyfriend, whose real name is Colson Baker, turned to celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce to create some attention-grabbing nail art with Smith & Cult polishes.

"[Kelly] knew he wanted to go all out with extremely long nails for iHeart so that they were the main focus of his look," Boyce tells PEOPLE. "This is definitely the most extreme nail look we've done."

Boyce pulled inspiration from "different outfits" that the musician previously wore from "his black spiked leather jacket to his chained pants and love for silver jewelry." The result: extra-long, coffin-shaped nails adorned with piercings, chains and spiked studs. "They took about six hours to make," she says.

While the look was all about drama, Boyce intentionally kept Kelly's thumb nail short. "Surprisingly it wasn't because it was hard to do things with the long thumb nail (even though it would have made things very difficult). He just really liked the idea aesthetically of having a short thumb nail and the other four nails extremely long," Boyce explains.

Although the length wasn't an issue, the manicurist did visit Kelly after the award show to trim the nails down. "I did meet with him to remove 90% of the length because he will be performing today at the Indie 500," Boyce says.

Since Kelly's mani brought the edge, Boyce wanted Fox's nails to exude a more feminine, playful vibe. "We knew we did not want to compete with [his] nails so we decided to go with a Barbie pink glitter (Smith & Cult's Palace in Wonderland)," the manicurist says. "[It] complemented her outfit but also his nails."

Because Fox's went with a "very simple" design, Boyce was able to complete her nail application in an hour.

For the big event, the couple coordinated in pink and channeled Barbie and Ken vibes when they arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fox chose a bubblegum pink jumpsuit while Kelly rocked a white suit embellished with a matching pink butterfly.

Over the weekend, the couple had another memorable coordinating moment when they showed up at the Billboard Music Awards together on Sunday in matching in black outfits.

Fox wore a risqué black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice that left very little to the imagination. The abs-and-cleavage-baring top was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps. Kelly went for a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt, plus metallic nail polish, a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons choker, Tasaki earrings and necklace and in an interesting twist — a black tongue — which he flashed to the photographers on the carpet.