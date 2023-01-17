Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at His Fashion Critics: 'Keep Your Insecurities to Yourself' 

Machine Gun Kelly reminded his critics that his fashion choices are is in fact personal.

The 32-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist, who loves to be expressive with his style and is known to rock over-the-top outfits, took to social media to shut down haters commenting on his fashion choices, tweeting on Tuesday, "you can't comment about my style if you have none."

He then shared a screenshot of the tweet to Instagram, captioning the post, "keep your insecurities to yourself."

The Grammy nominee's posts come one day after his appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall/Winter 23/24 show in Milan where, you guessed it, he wore a head-turning look — a head-to-toe silver outfit complete with an embossed trench coat, matching trousers and a crop top that showed off his midriff tattoos.

"I call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan," Kelly described his attire on Instagram, referencing Hunter Schafer's character in the HBO series.

Known to experiment with beauty, the UN/DN LAQR founder also tied up his hair in a bun, painted his nails silver and decorated his eyes with metallic eyeliner stickers, similar to the psychedelic makeup showcased on Euphoria.

It's obvious that when Kelly wears an outfit, he fully commits to it.

During the Christmas holidays, he ditched conventional festive style and opted for an all-leopard print look for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Christmas Eve bash.

There've also been some instances in which which he's taken the meaning of a fashion risk quite literally.

While attending the 2022 American Music Awards in December, he wore a purple wool and neoprene Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in protruding spikes made of gunmetal. Kelly even admitted on stage that his suit was "hard to pee in."

Yet, the musician doesn't stand alone in his out-of-the-box attire — his fiancé and "twin flame" Megan Fox has been his style partner in crime.

The two are known to sport edgy couple's ensembles, which these days have mostly referenced to '90s icons Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and primarily built around their favorite accessory: the fuzzy bucket hat, which they seem to swap from each other's closets.