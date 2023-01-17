Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at His Fashion Critics: 'Keep Your Insecurities to Yourself' 

The singer's social media clap backs come one day after his appearance at Milan Fashion Week

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 03:21 PM
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly reminded his critics that his fashion choices are is in fact personal.

The 32-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist, who loves to be expressive with his style and is known to rock over-the-top outfits, took to social media to shut down haters commenting on his fashion choices, tweeting on Tuesday, "you can't comment about my style if you have none."

He then shared a screenshot of the tweet to Instagram, captioning the post, "keep your insecurities to yourself."

The Grammy nominee's posts come one day after his appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall/Winter 23/24 show in Milan where, you guessed it, he wore a head-turning look — a head-to-toe silver outfit complete with an embossed trench coat, matching trousers and a crop top that showed off his midriff tattoos.

"I call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan," Kelly described his attire on Instagram, referencing Hunter Schafer's character in the HBO series.

Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

Known to experiment with beauty, the UN/DN LAQR founder also tied up his hair in a bun, painted his nails silver and decorated his eyes with metallic eyeliner stickers, similar to the psychedelic makeup showcased on Euphoria.

It's obvious that when Kelly wears an outfit, he fully commits to it.

During the Christmas holidays, he ditched conventional festive style and opted for an all-leopard print look for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Christmas Eve bash.

There've also been some instances in which which he's taken the meaning of a fashion risk quite literally.

While attending the 2022 American Music Awards in December, he wore a purple wool and neoprene Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in protruding spikes made of gunmetal. Kelly even admitted on stage that his suit was "hard to pee in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Machine Gun Kelly. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Yet, the musician doesn't stand alone in his out-of-the-box attire — his fiancé and "twin flame" Megan Fox has been his style partner in crime.

The two are known to sport edgy couple's ensembles, which these days have mostly referenced to '90s icons Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and primarily built around their favorite accessory: the fuzzy bucket hat, which they seem to swap from each other's closets.

Related Articles
Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate's Daughter Wore Late Rocker Scott Weiland's '90s Suit to Critics Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!
Brie Larson Shows Off New Body Art Sleeve: 'Like You've Never Seen Temporary Tattoos Before!'
Chelsea Handler 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Go Inside Chelsea Handler's Glam Night at the Critics Choice Awards with Hairstylist Adir Abergel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralpharrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Daughter for Golden Look at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Stylist of Choice'
Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Shines in Head-to-Toe Silver in Italy: 'If Jules from Euphoria Went to Milan'
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Critics Choice Awards as Her Dress 'Keeps Breaking'
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Janelle Monáe, Julia Roberts, Julia Garner
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
ulia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards