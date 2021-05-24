Machine Gun Kelly Dyes His Tongue Black for 2021 Billboard Music Awards: 'Special Accessory'

The rocker stuck his tongue out on the red carpet to show off the unexpected accessory as he posed for photos with girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly, who is covered in tattoos and often accessorizes with nail art and jewelry, found a new way to take his outfit to the next level.

The 31-year-old rocker (real name: Colson Baker) arrived at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night with his tongue dyed black, putting the head-turning accessory (?!) on full display as he posed for photos with girlfriend Megan Fox.

The Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album winner for Tickets to My Downfall posted a "getting ready" photo on his Instagram Story which showed that the black stain was applied with a Q-tip. "Special accessory for tonight," he captioned the photo.

Another conclusion? The black dye was seemingly transfer-proof, as he had ample opportunity to touch tongues, lick and make out with Fox, 35, on the red carpet — and she didn't wind up with any black dye on her own face of mouth. (Though we can't help but wonder how it tasted).

The rest of Kelly's Billboard Music Awards outfit was equally edgy — he sported a black Balmain suit with long lapels and flared trousers, an unbuttoned white dress shirt, square-toed shoes and Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons pearl necklaces.

Meanwhile, the Transformers actress stunned in a Mugler crisscross cutout dress. The abs-and-cleavage-baring top was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt (which originally debuted at the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 show modeled by Dominique Jackson) and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps.

Fox posted an Instagram photo of the cool couple before they hit the red carpet and pointed out an unexpected photobomber in the caption: "it's the broom for me," she joked.

Kelly was also nominated for Top Rock Song with "my ex's best friend" featuring Blackbear.

Last weekend, the couple had another glamorous night out as they celebrated Fox's 35th birthday festivities with dinner in Santa Monica.

Fox sizzled in a red hot blazer with flared pants, matching bra and platform heels, while Kelly complimented her in a navy blue and red turtleneck, gray slacks and black boots with red shoelaces.

The duo's sexy red carpet date night comes as they hit their one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.