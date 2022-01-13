Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship

Machine Gun Kelly did not want to ask Megan Fox to be his wife with anything run-of-the-mill, instead, the rocker helped design a two-stone ring with their one-of-a-kind love in mind.

On Wednesday, the Born with Horns artist, 31, proposed to Fox after over a year of dating. Alongside his engagement announcement, Kelly shared an up-close video of the gorgeous emerald and diamond engagement ring he had custom-made by Stephen Webster for the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, the pear-cut stones shimmer as the Transformers actress, 35, moves her hand. In the caption of his post, Kelly explained the design choice.

"i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

Fox previously told PEOPLE that she admires Kelly's sense of style, and the rapper often influences her own fashion as well.

"His fashion awareness is very high," she said of her now-fiancé. "He has great style. He always looks super unique and unusual. But he has the perfect body for it. He's so tall, and he has a model's body. So he can wear anything and make it look really good. I loved watching him get dressed, because he wears clothes so well."

Also on Wednesday, Fox shared a post of her own to announce the couple's engagement. Alongside a video of the proposal, she wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly's First Dates with Megan Fox Included Scaling a Building, Swimming with Sharks

In their first joint interview as a couple, she called Kelly her "twin flame" and said that they had an instant connection on set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

megan fox, machine gun kelly Credit: megan fox/instagram

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't yet sure what," she continued. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant bond with the musician once they began working together.