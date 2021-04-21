Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Gruesome — But Must-See — Neck Tattoo

"bye bye neck. 💉" the rocker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his new ink

Machine Gun Kelly just debuted a neck tattoo on Instagram…and viewer discretion is advised.

On Tuesday, the rocker shared two selfies and a video of his shocking new ink, which resembles a bloody slash that spans all the way down his throat, with the caption, "bye bye neck. 💉"

His fans and followers had mixed feelings about the jarring design in the comment section, with one person writing, "mate what are u doin" while another seemingly disagreed: "in love 🔪" the Instagram user wrote.

The post comes after news that the star (real name: Colson Baker) is launching a unisex nail polish brand in collaboration with Unlisted Brand Lab called UN/DN.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

"We're honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming," Unlisted founder and CEO Candy Harris said of the line, which will reportedly be available this fall.

Just hours before the announcement, the "Bloody Valentine" singer debuted two new manicures featuring trendy '90s-inspired nail art on his Instagram Story.