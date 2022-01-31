Machine Gun Kelly revealed Mainstream Sellout as the new title of his upcoming sixth studio album, after he and Travis Barker got matching tattoos of the original name, Born with Horns

Machine Gun Kelly Tells Travis Barker He Changed His Album Name After They Got Matching Tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly has had a change of heart.

The Tickets to My Downfall artist, 31, revealed to pal Travis Barker that he changed the name of his upcoming sixth studio album, six months after the pair got matching tattoos of the original title. "My bad," he captioned a video of his confession on Instagram.

He sat next to Barker, 46, in the clip as he prepared to break the news. "Ok, we're friends no matter what, right?" he asked, to which the Blink-182 drummer said "of course" before they shared a fist bump.

"Remember when we got ... the new album name tattooed on her arms?" he asked, before cutting to a throwback clip of them showing off their "Born with Horns" tattoos.

The friends appear to be just as in tune as ever, as Barker appeared to guess the big news. "You changed the..." he started before bursting out into laughter with MGK, who confirmed: "I'm changing the album name."

"OK, what's the new album name?" Barker asked as the updated logo flashed across the screen, boasting the title Mainstream Sellout.

MGK (né Colson Baker) originally announced the album's title as Born with Horns in August, when he and Barker first revealed their matching inks. "'Born with Horns" the album. We're back for round two…" he wrote at the time.

The musician said he's no longer "holding back" with his new music during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in October.

"It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper — but I never like to do anything the same," Kelly tells Geist, 46. "Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off."