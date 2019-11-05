Who better to front a holiday campaign than the star of one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time?

Home Alone‘s Macaulay Culkin, 39, teamed up with Swedish lifestyle brand Happy Socks to design three festive sock styles featuring the signature logo of his Bunny Ears comedy brand. Available today in stores and online at happysocks.com, the $48 “Naughty or Nice” collaboration also offers customizable gift boxes and wrapping options.

“It’s not really the holidays unless there are socks under the tree, and Macaulay is on the TV screen,” Happy Socks co-founder and creative director Viktor Tell said in a press release. “So we put the two together creating this weird and wonderful seasonal delight.”

The quirky campaign video opens with a close-up shot of Culkin gently petting an iguana — who’s wearing a festive red bow, of course! The camera then pans to Culkin’s feet, showing off his polka-dot socks embroidered with adorable white snowmen.

“You know, everyday’s a holiday except for, you know, the holidays,” the My Girl actor jokes, sitting in front of a large watercolor painting.

In another clip, Culkin (who’s sporting a color-block sweater, wool trousers and brown loafers) quips, “I’m getting too old for this s***!”

The 30-second ad is filled with plenty of campy moments, including when the actor holds up a holiday jello dish that looks questionable, to say the least. But the highlight is when the actor recreates the iconic Home Alone scene, in which his character (Kevin McCallister) screams in pain after applying his dad’s aftershave.

“Both Happy Socks and I have really good taste in spokesman. But yeah, Christmas is my time of year. I get recognized 10x more between the months of November and January,” Culkin said of the commercial. “I have no idea why!”

This isn’t the first time the child star has paid tribute to the 1990 film that made him a superstar.

In August, one day after Disney announced plans to reboot Home Alone on its streaming platform Disney+ (launching this month), Culkin weighed in on what Kevin would be up to in 2019.

In a photo shared to Twitter, the actor slouches in his boxers on a couch with a laptop precariously balanced on his lap. He is also holding a bowl of pasta, with one hand on his exposed stomach and a sick expression on his face.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

The funny snap is a reference to the infamous Home Alone scene, in which Kevin gorges himself on junk food while his entire family is in Paris for the holiday.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin joked in the post. In another tweet, he added, “Hey @Disney, call me!”