Macaulay Culkin Hits Gucci Runway in Star-Studded Fashion Show with Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith

Stars Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Macaulay Culkin and Phoebe Bridgers all walked in the 2021 Gucci Love Parade

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on November 02, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Richie Rich, is that you?

Macaulay Culkin was among the many celebrities to walk Gucci's Hollywood Boulevard runway in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Culkin wore a Hawaiian-print shirt with a colorful bomber jacket, oversized khaki slacks and black clogs with Gucci's signature horsebit for the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. The look was finished with a white belt with the iconic Gucci buckle. The Home Alone star's big fashion moment comes just months after he became a dad, welcoming son Dakota with Brenda Song back in April.

Other stars who modeled Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's spring-summer 2022 collection on Tuesday included Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

According to Vogue, the stars walked the iconic Los Angeles street outside the TCL Chinese Theatre to music by Björk, including tracks like "All is Full of Love" and "Big Time Sensuality."

The celebrities on the runway weren't the only stars in attendance. Other A-listers spotted included Diane Keaton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Dakota Johnson, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus.

After the show, Michele told ELLE, "I think with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice. I see beauty everywhere. It's something which is organic and natural."

According to ELLE, Michele was inspired by Hollywood stars and glamour of the past, and, in part, stories of Tinseltown from his mother, a former film production company assistant.

Quoting the show notes, ELLE reported that Michele drew from "the alabaster paleness of Marilyn Monroe …There were the black satin gloves of Rita Hayworth and Veronica Lake's velvet hair, as well as the bewitching allure of Rock Hudson and Kim Novak's dizzying transformative power. Everything felt like a fairy tale."

Michele also cited the "timeless magic" of Hollywood.

Leto's participation in the show comes just ahead of the release of House of Gucci, which follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.