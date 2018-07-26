In case you weren’t already aware, there is an entire day devoted to lipstick. It’s called National Lipstick Day, naturally, and it falls on this Sunday, July 29th. Not sure how to celebrate? MAC is here to help you do so in the best way possible.

Because no makeup-loving woman or man should be lacking in the lip department on such a holiday, MAC, who notes that lipstick is their best-selling category, is giving them away — over half a million tubes — to customers across the country.

The brand announced that they’ve selected nine of their most-loved shades to gift their customers on Sunday, including Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Florabundi, Moxie, Epic, Dare You, Chintz and Mixed Media. The colors range from nudes to deep berry, and are a mix of discontinued colors, artist favorites and iconic shades — all the more motivation to pop in and grab one for yourself.

So where’s the fine print? There isn’t any. All you need to do in order to receive your free lipstick is go to your local MAC store and ask for it. There’s no purchase necessary, however the freebie is only while supplies last, so don’t be surprised if some shades are gone early (only one per person — so choose wisely). But if you can’t make it to a store, don’t worry: You can also receive a free lipstick bullet by spending $25 when you shop online on Sunday. Sounds like a win-win to us!