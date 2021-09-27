M.A.C. Announces Makeup Line with Whitney Houston's Estate: 'Something She Always Wanted to Do'

The M.A.C. Cosmetics makeup collaboration will be used in Whitney Houston's upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody

M.A.C. Cosmetics is celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of Whitney Houston, eight years after her untimely death.

Following the news that a biopic of the record-breaking musician (who died on Feb. 11, 2012) is underway with the title I Wanna Dance with Somebody, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the beauty brand has inked a long-term, multi-faceted partnership with the Whitney Houston Estate.

M.A.C. Cosmetics is set to launch a collection in 2022 as part of the collaboration, and will support the biopic by recreating some of Whitney's most memorable beauty looks for the film. The brand will continue to celebrate the music icon through upcoming projects, which will be announced at a later date.

"The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do," Whitney's sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the M.A.C. Cosmetics collection. "I'm pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!"

"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with," Pat shares, adding that Whitney "loved working with colors on the lips and eyes, that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."

Throughout her career, the six-time Grammy winner embraced of-the-moment beauty trends. Some of our favorites? Her beautiful natural hair texture and neon eyeshadow in the '80s, her face-framing haircut and brown lipstick in the '90s and her blonde shag and dewy complexion in the early aughts.

"Whitney absolutely loved makeup," Pat tells PEOPLE. "She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modeling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up — including her mother, Cissy Houston — and watched how they used makeup in their beauty routines. She loved to use makeup as part of her art."

When asked about Whitney's bold blue eyeshadow on her "Greatest Love of All" cover art (one of the star's most famous makeup looks ever), Pat says her friend was "never afraid to take a chance" when it came to her image.

And I Wanna Dance with Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons and produced by Pat on behalf of the Houston Estate, will reflect that.