Hundreds of Shoppers Love These Cozy Socks Because of Their Special Hidden Feature

If you haven’t started stocking up on warm and cozy pieces to help you keep warm this winter, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The beloved retailer has tons of popular cold-weather essentials to choose from including, fuzzy sweaters, comfy joggers, and, of course, thick fleece socks. If you’ve yet to add a pair to your winter wardrobe, hundreds of shoppers recommend checking out Maamgic’s Slipper Socks.

The cozy knit socks feature a fluffy fleece lining that’s so soft, one customer described them as feeling, “Like heaven on my feet. Like rabbits hugging my feet with their joy. Like baby angels singing the song of summer on my feet. Like chinchillas cuddling my toes while chittering about their day.”

Not only are the fleece socks super warm and cuddly, they’ve also been infused with shea butter to help keep your feet in tip-top shape. Even better, they have a hidden feature that makes them as functional as they are fashionable. Each pair has a set of non-slip grippers on the bottom of the socks so you can comfortably walk around hardwood and tiled floors without slipping and sliding around.

“These slipper socks are wonderful! They fit well but are not so form-fitting that they bother my toes,” wrote one reviewer. “There is enough room for my crooked toes to spread out in their weird ways yet they don't hurt because these slipper socks are pliable. The furry lining is perfect and keeps me warm. The non-skid thingies on the bottoms work well too; no slipping on my hardwood floors.”

“I got these to wear while teaching in my home,” wrote another. “It is a ‘shoes-off’ environment, and I wanted warm feet while still looking somewhat professional. These are super warm and look more like boots than slippers... exactly what I was hoping for. I’ve received many compliments on them and look forward to getting some more pairs.”

The slipper socks are one-size-fits-all and should comfortably fit women whose shoe sizes range from 6 to 13. And they come in 24 different colorways, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding a pair (or two) that you love. Shop the cozy socks below to keep your feet warm and toasty all season long.

