Over 200,000 People Own This Best-Selling Shoe That Molds to Your Foot

Unofficially, 2020 has become the year of the house shoe thanks to extra time spent at home social distancing. If you’re looking for a new pair of shoes that are comfortable enough to slip on at home and stylish enough to wear out and about, head to M. Gemi to check out the brand’s wildly popular moccasins.

Its best-selling Italian slip-on, dubbed The Felize Moccasin, comes in a rainbow of colors and luxe textures, from soft leather to smooth suede. However, due to M. Gemi’s commitment to work with small artisan workshops in Italy, each style is available in limited quantities. That means popular styles like The Felize Moccasins are prone to selling out quickly.

In fact, M. Gemi has sold over 200,000 pairs of the popular style, and over 36,000 shoppers have at some point joined the waitlist to snag the shoe for themselves. To call the shoes popular would be an understatement, so you’ll have to be quick to get a pair in the style, size, and color you want. You can choose between traditional suede, polished leather, trendy crocodile-printed leather, and pebbled leather options in neutral and bold hues.

All of the styles are designed with comfort and craftsmanship in mind and have a silky leather lining and practical rubber sole. The shoes may feel a bit tight at first, but after a few wears the leather molds perfectly to your feet, although some reviewers recommend sizing up due to their snug nature.

Hundreds of shoppers have given each style plenty of positive reviews, saying that the shoes are every bit as supportive and stylish as advertised.

One reviewer called The Felize Suede the “most comfy” shoes they’ve ever owned, adding: “I can walk all day in them and my feet feel fine. They dress up my jeans and are great for driving in. I also love the color choices.”

Another said The Felize Croco Leather “is both beautiful and comfortable,” and noted that they look great with jeans but feel like slippers.

Ready to invest in a pair of these hand-stitched Italian shoes? You can save 20 percent on any full-priced style by entering the promo code MGEMI20 at checkout.

Buy It! M.Gemi The Felize Suede, $158.40 with code MGEMI20 (orig. $198); mgemi.com

Buy It! M.Gemi The Pastoso, $158.40 with code MGEMI20 (orig. $198); mgemi.com

Buy It! M.Gemi The Felize Croco Leather, $182.40 with code MGEMI20 (orig. $228); mgemi.com

Buy It! M.Gemi The Felize Leather, $175 (orig. $198); mgemi.com