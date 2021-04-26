LIVE
Amazon Shoppers Say These $27 Denim Shorts Have the Perfect Amount of Stretch

They come in 21 designs
By Maya Gandara
April 25, 2021 08:00 PM
Shopping for denim shorts requires a bit of trial and error — some ride up uncomfortably, while others constrict your midsection. But according to Amazon reviewers, the Luvamia Ripped Stretchy Denim Shorts are a safe bet; They offer just the right amount of stretch while flattering a variety of body types. And at just $27 each, buying several won't break the bank.

All 21 selections offer a different wash and rip design and run in sizes small to XX-large. Though the material feels soft to the touch, each pair can handle repeated runs through the wash without fraying, thinning, or losing shape. 

"The material is nice and well stitched," wrote one reviewer. "I have worn, washed, and dried [them] in the dryer, and did not find any color distortion or issues with thread, sewing, seams, or shrinkage." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Ripped Stretchy Denim Shorts, $26.99; amazon.com

The best-selling shorts have earned over 4,600 five-star ratings from customers who have snagged multiple pairs to rotate between. Shoppers say they'll be living in them all summer long since they never feel hot or sweaty and cause little to no chafing on the thighs. Others claim they "fit like a glove" on curvier body types and are "versatile enough" to complement a variety of outfits.

"These are so comfy! They're very stretchy and hug all of the right areas," wrote one reviewer. "They are cute, casual, and perfect for everyday wear! I was worried about how short they'd be because I'm 5 feet 10 inches and have a pretty long torso and legs, so usually shorts are extremely short on me. These are the perfect length where they are not too short or way too long."

"These shorts are so comfortable, I feel like I've owned them for years right out of the bag," wrote another. "Length is perfect, especially in today's world where very short shorts are still more fashionable. The destroyed effect was done well and doesn't look fake or overdone. Overall extremely happy with this purchase!"

Head to Amazon to stock up on the Luvamia Ripped Stretchy Denim Shorts for $27 each, just in time for summer. 

