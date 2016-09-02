Get all the details on the star's look -- straight from her glam squad!

Not Sure About White Eyeshadow? Allow Lupita Nyong'o to Convince You

Lupita Nyong’o is known for some of the best (and boldest!) beauty looks from the past few years. From galactic-inspired metallic lipstick to show-stopping silver eyeliner, she’s done it all. And her latest look, an icy shadow and lip combo, is certainly no exception, winning this week’s top beauty prize: Look of the Week.

We caught up with celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose for all the details on the actress’s statement makeup moment from the One Night for Life with John Legend event in N.Y.C., and we guarantee after you finish reading, you’ll want to try the frosted shadow look for your next night out.

“The look was inspired by the fun, experimental, graphic and quirky looks of the ’60s, where light colors and lip tones were on trend,” Barose tells PeopleStyle of the inspiration behind the throwback makeup moment. “I love playing up either her eyes or lips because both look good on her. Since she’s so open to experimenting, I feel like I can always come up with something interesting, which is great as a makeup artist because I can do something quirky and fun.”

To get the crisp, clean liner look, the makeup pro first traced along the Lancôme spokeswoman’s upper lash lines with a matte white eyeliner (Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil in French Lace), and then defined her eyes with a dark gray shadow (Lancôme Color Design 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette in 602 Gris Fumee) applied to the crease.

“Using white liner against dark adds simple drama, so you won’t have to do much else,” Barose tells PeopleStyle. “It’s like an updated version of the ’60s look.”

He finished the eye look by running a creamy black liner (Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof in Noir) along the star’s lower lash liner to add a little more definition.

“On lips, I went with nude with a bit of grey undertone to add a bit of oddness to it and to add simple drama,” he explains. “A traditional nude lip might’ve also been pretty, but we were going for statement-making makeup.”

The pro applied a light nude lipstick (Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in 328 Delicate Lace) to the star’s pucker and then dabbed on a light gray eye shadow (Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof in Gris Rivol) as a top layer, which created the show-stopping, white-out effect.