Lupita Nyong'o Talks Red Carpet Risks, the Future of Black Panther and More in New Saks Campaign

Lupita Nyong'o is showing off her impeccable style for Saks' digital-first Spring 2022 campaign.

Nyong'o, who is pictured wearing a stunning matching Versace set in one of the ads, opened up about her gorgeous, head-turning red carpet looks and how her creativity as a child has influenced her present-day style.

"[I approach my red carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humor," the Academy Award-winning actress says of her attention-grabbing movie premiere looks.

"I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things," Nyong'o continues. "It's a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it."

The industry trailblazer also reflects on one of her most daring red carpet looks ⁠— the vibrant Versace gown she wore to 2019's Camp-themed Met Gala.

"My outfit was extremely colorful ⁠— I felt like a butterfly," she says. "And my makeup was outrageous, and I just felt extremely camp and beautiful."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lupita Nyong'o attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

For Saks, debuting a digital-first campaign was an important step.

"Saks resides at the crossroads of fashion and technology," explains Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks, of the company's digital-first campaign that includes interviews, videos on social media, and more.

"We're thrilled to share compelling content and meaningful stories from the digital spring campaign with our customers," Essner adds. "We know our unique take on fashion's top trends as told through vivid storytelling and stunning visuals of our campaign star, strongly resonates with the Saks audience."

In addition to talking all things fashion, Nyong'o opened up about the next installment of the Black Panther franchise moving forward without one of its beloved stars, Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a years-long private battle with cancer.

Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman Credit: Jeff Vespa/VF14/WireImage

"I'm excited about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the Academy Award-winning actress tells Saks of the upcoming film, which is set to premiere in November this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Janelle Monae Look Like Royalty at the 'Black Panther' Premiere

Adds Nyong'o: "It'll be interesting to bring out another one of those films without Chadwick Boseman but we are holding him in close light. I think people will be excited about this one."