Lupita Nyong'o Shaves Her Head Completely for a Gorgeous New Look: 'Happy Without Hair'

Lupita Nyong'o is feeling good in her new look!

Just one month after bidding "goodbye" to her sisterlocks, the Oscar-winning actress decided to fully shave off her hair.

In a close-up selfie shared to Instagram Thursday, the 40-year-old poses with her completely shaved head.

"Happy without hair!" she captioned the big reveal.

She also joked that she submitted an application to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Dora Milaje, a tribe of bald female warriors who make appearances in films including Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War.

In April, the Us star shared her hair journey with fans on TikTok, revealing yet another dramatic hair change on the app.

"It's time to let you go," Nyong'o said of locks while a sentimental Boyz II Men song played in the background. "It's sad, it's oh so sad. You've been so good to me, you've been so thick! For the first time in my life. I'm gonna miss you. Come back again."

She blew her hair a few kisses before pulling a pair of scissors up to her hair, as the popular TikTok sound plays, "girl, don't do it."

The video then cuts to her beaming with her shorter buzz cut.

"I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here's how I said goodbye," she captioned the clip, including the hashtags #sisterlocks, #shorthair and #newhaircut.

Nyong'o's Black Panther costars complimented her fresh style, with Michael B. Jordan commenting, "Beautiful," and Sterling K. Brown adding, "You look GOOT, Sis!"

Lupita Nyong'o shows off her haircut. Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram

In a 2018 interview with Allure, Nyong'o revealed that she had taken a chance on the daring beauty move when she was in her teenage years.

Once she began relaxing her hair, something she had done after being "teased" for her natural locks in her early teens, she realized how much maintenance it actually took.

"My dad joked, 'Why don't you just cut it all off?' And a few months later, I thought to myself, 'Why don't I?' I went into the hair salon, and I said, 'Let's cut it off,'" Nyong'o told the outlet. "It was almost a dare to myself: Can I live without hair? He shaved it right off. It was so scary but so liberating because I went completely bald."