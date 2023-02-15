Lupita Nyong'o Shares a Sweet Video of Her Boyfriend Helping Her Take Her Hair Down

Nyong'o praised boyfriend Selema Masekela for his handiwork on her hair

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 15, 2023 02:51 PM
Lupta Nyong'o and Selema
Photo: Lupta Nyong'o/INstagram

Lupita Nyong'o celebrated Valentine's Day by getting cozy and comfortable with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star posted a video to TikTok and Instagram of her beau helping her get unready after a night out.

In the video, the actress praised her sports commentator boyfriend, writing over the video, "The focus, the determination, the awareness," and finally, "the LOVE!!!"

Set to the tune of the song "So This Is Love" by Ilene and Mike Douglas, the video shows the care and determination Masekel has while helping Nyong'o with her hair. She sweetly watches him while he works, smiling at his delicate handiwork.

Masekela starts off mumbling to himself, "Okay, start there but then I gotta get the unwrap," before he sees her recording and jokingly says, "If this ever sees the light of day I'm suing."

Nyong'o laughs and asks, "Suing for what?" Of course Masekel had a cheeky response: "For many different types of damages; my lawyer will have the list."

Lupta Nyong'o and Selema
Lupta Nyong'o/INstagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The superstar actress captioned her wholesome video, "Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down! #HairLove#ActsOfService #blacklove."

This sweet moment comes after the couple "hard-launched" their relationship in December with an Instagram Reel posted to Nyong'o's account of the two doing simple choreography while switching outfits on each beat into swimsuits, formal wear and robes.

In the fun video, the couple snaps their fingers standing next to each other to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams. They start out in matching Grecian print blue and white robes before they snap and switch into matching purple leopard-print swimsuits. Then, they snap and switch into yellow-hued formal wear before switching again into bright orange looks, finishing off their outfit changes with an orange sparkly mini dress for Nyong'o and a black suit for Masekel.

The actress appropriately captioned the video, "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove#nuffsaid"

Stars and friends commented on their video and praised the duo'; Janelle Monáe said, "Obsessed 😍😍," and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, commented, "You guys look in sync ❤️❤️love it❤️."

Related Articles
Lupita Nyong'o, boyfriend
Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video
Lupita Nyong'o, boyfriend
Who Is Lupita Nyong'o's Boyfriend? All About Selema Masekela
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Relationship Timeline
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Found the Cure to Acne' as She Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face
Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Paints Topless During Romantic Getaway with Husband Eric, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California
Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian, Celebs at Home Gallery
Celebs at Home: Kim Kardashian Says 'Good Morning' from Her Massive Bathroom and More!
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi arrive to the Netflix Break Point event ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia
​​Who Is Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend? All About Costeen Hatzi
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos
Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Mecole Hardman, Jr.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline