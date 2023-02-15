Lupita Nyong'o Shares a Sweet Video of Her Boyfriend Helping Her Take Her Hair Down

Lupita Nyong'o celebrated Valentine's Day by getting cozy and comfortable with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star posted a video to TikTok and Instagram of her beau helping her get unready after a night out.

In the video, the actress praised her sports commentator boyfriend, writing over the video, "The focus, the determination, the awareness," and finally, "the LOVE!!!"

Set to the tune of the song "So This Is Love" by Ilene and Mike Douglas, the video shows the care and determination Masekel has while helping Nyong'o with her hair. She sweetly watches him while he works, smiling at his delicate handiwork.

Masekela starts off mumbling to himself, "Okay, start there but then I gotta get the unwrap," before he sees her recording and jokingly says, "If this ever sees the light of day I'm suing."

Nyong'o laughs and asks, "Suing for what?" Of course Masekel had a cheeky response: "For many different types of damages; my lawyer will have the list."

The superstar actress captioned her wholesome video, "Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down! #HairLove#ActsOfService #blacklove."

This sweet moment comes after the couple "hard-launched" their relationship in December with an Instagram Reel posted to Nyong'o's account of the two doing simple choreography while switching outfits on each beat into swimsuits, formal wear and robes.

In the fun video, the couple snaps their fingers standing next to each other to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams. They start out in matching Grecian print blue and white robes before they snap and switch into matching purple leopard-print swimsuits. Then, they snap and switch into yellow-hued formal wear before switching again into bright orange looks, finishing off their outfit changes with an orange sparkly mini dress for Nyong'o and a black suit for Masekel.

The actress appropriately captioned the video, "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove#nuffsaid"

Stars and friends commented on their video and praised the duo'; Janelle Monáe said, "Obsessed 😍😍," and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, commented, "You guys look in sync ❤️❤️love it❤️."