Lupita Nyong’o spooked Stephen Colbert when she stopped by The Late Show Monday night wearing a pair of gold contacts.

Nyong’o has been experimenting with her eye color while on the press tour to promote her new horror film, Us, wearing a variety of colored contact lenses. And she made sure to continue to switch things up for appearance on the Colbert’s show. When the actress stepped onto the stage, Colbert made her turn to face the audience so everyone could get an up-close look at captivating eyes.

“Just because I want the audience to have the same experience I am having right now, I just want everyone out there to know talking to Lupita Nyong’o is always engrossing because you have beautiful eyes. But they’re particularly arresting tonight,” the comedian said as the actress laughed.

“I could use a little rest, you know?” Nyong’o jokingly replied.

“I love the fashion choice of the golden eyes,” Colbert said. “I’m going for the darkest things in life right now,” she answered.

But Colbert couldn’t help but be a little distracted during their interview. “It’s a little scary! I’ll try to pay attention to what you’re saying,” he said.

Nyong’o also stepped out with a daring, scary look at the London premiere of Us wearing blood red contacts that appeared to be a nod to her character Adelaide’s nightmarish and evil döppelganger, Red.

“Seeing red,” the actress captioned a photo of the spooky look on Instagram.

Nyongo’s new film Us hits theaters Friday, March 22.