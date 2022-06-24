The Oscar winner was taking a "quick trip" to France for the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival

Lupita Nyong'o Loses Her Luggage, But Dolce & Gabbana Comes to the Rescue

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Lupita Nyong'o had a fashion emergency!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner, 39, shared on Instagram that not everything went according to plan during her recent trip to the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

"@KLM lost my luggage 🤬; @dolcegabbana came to the rescue! 🙏🏿 🧚🏽‍♂️✈️ #QuickTrip #WorkingWoman #blessed," she wrote alongside a video montage of her new designer looks.

In the video, Nyong'o shows off her new Dolce & Gabbana clothes with seamless transitions to Jay-Z's song, "Change Clothes." From a pastel pink suit to floral A-line dresses, the Black Panther star looks ready for the summer.

In February, Nyong'o opened up about her style journey as the star of Saks' digital-first Spring 2022 campaign.

"[I approach my red carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humor," the actress said of her attention-grabbing movie premiere looks.

"I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things," she continued. "It's a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it."

Nyong'o also reflected on one of her most daring red carpet looks ⁠— the vibrant Versace gown she wore to 2019's Camp-themed Met Gala.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lupita Nyong'o attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"My outfit was extremely colorful ⁠— I felt like a butterfly," she said. "And my makeup was outrageous, and I just felt extremely camp and beautiful."

In addition to talking all things fashion, Nyong'o opened up about the next installment of the Black Panther franchise moving forward without one of its beloved stars, Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a years-long private battle with cancer.

"I'm excited about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," she told Saks of the upcoming film.

She added, "It'll be interesting to bring out another one of those films without Chadwick Boseman but we are holding him in close light. I think people will be excited about this one."