Lupita Nyong’o has never been one to play it safe when it comes to beauty, experimenting with bold hair and blue lips from red carpet to red carpet. And in her downtime, the star has just as much fun with her beauty look — over the weekend revealing a complete tress transformation that’s gorgeous on her.

The Jungle Book star showed off her new, longer locks on Instagram Sunday afternoon with the caption “Summer Sunday.” Her long, thin braids are pulled back from her fresh face, and she looks relaxed and radiant.

Though the Oscar-winning actress has worn braids before (and even demonstrated her skill on a friend!), Nyong’o’s short hair is so well-known in Hollywood that we even made a video tutorial about how to get it, but she told InStyle that it took her a moment to learn to love it.

“I wasn’t sure if I could pull off [the bold look],” she told InStyle. “Because hair is the frame of the face, right? And we spend so much time on it, trying to get it perfect. It often defines one’s beauty and feminine value.”

But as we all know, the actress eventually made the choice to crop it all off, in a last-minute decision.

“Almost on a whim, I was like, ‘What if I didn’t have it?’ And so I shaved it all off — I was a complete baldy!” she said. “It was shocking at first, especially for my mom. But I learned to embrace my features. And I like myself a lot more now that I’m not constantly fussing over my hair.”