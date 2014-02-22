Lupita Nyong'o is This Week's Best Dressed (Might as Well Get Used to Saying That)

Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

We’ll be honest: If Lupita Nyong’o didn’t win this week’s Most Loved Looks competition, we were going to shut down PeopleStyleWatch.com. OK, maybe something less drastic, but seriously — was there a more flawless gown spotted on the red carpet in the past seven days?

Our jaws dropped the second we saw our style MVP at the BAFTA Awards. Even though Dior is basically synonymous with Jennifer Lawrence these days, Lupita made the designer’s green couture number her own. Top it off with a gold belt and matching Ana Khouri cuffs, plus coordinating green eye makeup, and the result is utter sophistication. And 97 percent of readers agreed!

Coming in second place was new mom Kristen Bell, who showcased her enviable figure at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. All it took was a one-shoulder Reem Acra gown featuring ab-revealing cutouts to make us click the “Love It!” button repeatedly.

Tell us: At this point, do you think Lupita is capable of making a single bad choice on the red carpet? And is there anyone who should have taken the title over her? (Be warned, we won’t agree.)

— Whitney Little